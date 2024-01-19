Free Engraving Available With Apple Vision Pro ZEISS Lens Inserts

The optional ZEISS lens inserts designed for Apple's Vision Pro headset can be engraved at no additional cost.



Custom wording of the customer's choice can be engraved into the black plastic sides of the optional ZEISS lens inserts designed for those who normally wear glasses or contact lenses. The option is probably intended to help multiple users identify which lens inserts belong to them, rather than be a novel way to personalize the device, since they are very small and there is no other engraving option for the Vision Pro.

Apple offers two versions of the ZEISS Optical Inserts at different price points. "ZEISS Optical Inserts — Readers" are available for $99, while "ZEISS Optical Inserts — Prescription" are available for $149. The inserts attach to the Vision Pro lenses magnetically, allowing for precise viewing and eye tracking. Purchase requires a valid prescription from an optician.

Pre-orders of the Vision Pro started earlier today and the device goes on sale in the United States on Friday, February 2.

