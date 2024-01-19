Apple Provides Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Vision Pro is Made

Apple today provided a behind-the-scenes look at how its upcoming Vision Pro headset is manufactured in a video uploaded to its YouTube channel. The video was also shared by Apple CEO Tim Cook on social media platform X.

"A peek behind the scenes to see how we make Apple Vision Pro, our first spatial computer," said Apple, in the video's description on YouTube.

Apple began accepting pre-orders for the Vision Pro in the U.S. today, with pricing starting at $3,499. The headset launches February 2.