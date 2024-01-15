HBO's Max Streaming Service to Natively Support Vision Pro at Launch

by

You'll soon be able to watch your favorite HBO shows on the Vision Pro, as streaming service Max will be available on Apple's mixed reality headset at launch. Formerly known as HBO Max, the service also offers content from CNN, the DC Universe, the Discovery Channel, the Food Network, HGTV, TBS, TLC, TNT, and more.

Max Formerly HBO Max
In a post on social media platform X on Sunday, Warner Bros. Discovery employee Adam Bader said the Max app will natively support the visionOS operating system, allowing it to take full advantage of the Vision Pro's immersive capabilities. However, the exact design and functionality of the app remains to be seen.

Apple last week confirmed that Max would be one of the entertainment options available on the Vision Pro, along with Apple TV+ and Disney+.

"Apple Vision Pro features ultra-high-resolution displays that deliver more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, enabling users to watch movies and TV shows from Apple TV+, Disney+, Max, and other services on a screen that feels 100 feet wide with support for HDR content," said Apple, in a press release.

Disney Plus Vision Pro
Disney CEO Bob Iger last year said Disney+ would be available on the Vision Pro at launch, promising "deeply personal experiences." Its app will also natively support visionOS, and it will be prominently featured in the App Store on the Vision Pro.

Some other streaming services will likely be available on the Vision Pro at launch, but not all will natively support visionOS. For example, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Netflix will simply offer its iPadOS app on visionOS without any modifications, at least to start. Apple said the Vision Pro is compatible with over one million iOS and iPadOS apps.

Vision Pro pre-orders begin in the U.S. this Friday, January 19 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, and the headset launches on Friday, February 2.

