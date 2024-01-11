HomePod Mini Expected to Launch in Malaysia

Apple today received approval to sell the HomePod mini in Malaysia, according to a local regulatory filing uncovered by Xavier Naxa.



It's unclear when the HomePod mini will be available in Malaysia, but sales will presumably begin on Apple's online store there within the next few months. Apple has yet to receive approval to sell the full-size second-generation HomePod in the country.

Apple first released the HomePod mini in October 2020 in the U.S., and it is now sold in around 25 countries. New color options were added in November 2021, and the speaker's previously-unused temperature and humidity sensor was activated last year.

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last year said mass shipments of a second-generation ‌HomePod mini‌ would begin in the second half of 2024.