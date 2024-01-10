CES 2024: Sennheiser's New Wireless Earbuds Feature Heart Rate and Body Temperature Sensors

Sennheiser this week announced the launch of several new wire-free earbud and headphone options that are designed to compete with the AirPods and AirPods Pro from Apple.



The Momentum Sport earbuds are fitness optimized, featuring both a heart rate sensor and a body temperature sensor that can provide real-time biometric feedback. The heart rate data can be added to the Health app on an Apple device, and the earbuds also integrate with other platforms like Strava, Garmin, Peloton, and Polar.

There is a built-in acoustic relief channel that is meant to minimize footstep noise, breathing, and other sounds from the body, and there is a semi-open design that promotes natural environmental awareness that's important for running, biking, and similar activities.

Several listening modes are available, including a Transparency mode, an anti-wind mode, and an Adaptive Noise Canceling mode, so users can adapt the earbuds to multiple activities. The earbuds include a new acoustic system for what Sennheiser says is the best sound yet in a sport earbud, and there is IP55 sweat and water resistance along with a shock-proof chassis. Priced at $330, the Momentum Sport will be available starting on April 9.

The mid-range Accentum Plus headphones are an affordable option that supports aptX and offers 50 hours of listening time on a single charge. The headphones include Adaptive ANC to cut down on ambient sound, and an audio cable allows them to be used in situations where wire-free functionality is not available, such as on an airplane. The Accentum Plus will launch on February 20 and will be priced at $230 in the U.S.



Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are built on Qualcomm's S5 Sound Gen 2 platform with aptX lossless sound quality and low latency. Bluetooth 5.4 is included, as is Auracast, which Sennheiser says offers "exceptional signal continuity while on the go."



Adaptive ANC has been improved, plus there is a more advanced tuning system and an upgraded battery system allowing the earbuds to last for up to 7.5 hours before needing to be recharged. The Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds will be available for pre-order on February 15, and they will be priced at $300 in the United States.