CES 2024: Nanoleaf Debuts Matter-Enabled Outdoor Lights and New Music Feature, Accepts Pre-Orders for Skylight

Popular smart lighting company Nanoleaf today announced the launch of several new Matter-enabled lighting options, including its first outdoor lights. The company is also debuting a new music feature and accepting pre-orders for the Nanoleaf Skylight.



Nanoleaf's Matter-enabled lights include the Smart Multicolor Lightstrip, the Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights, and the Smart Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights. The Outdoor String Lights feature large bulbs for decorating a front entryway, patio, or deck, while the permanent lights are designed to be installed under the eaves of a house in lieu of holiday string lights.

The Matter lights from Nanoleaf are HomeKit compatible and can be controlled using the Nanoleaf app, the Home app, or Siri voice commands. They support more than 16 million colors and several shades of white, and can be used with all of the Nanoleaf lighting scenes and app customization features.



To go along with the lights, Nanoleaf announced new Orchestrator software for the Nanoleaf Desktop App, which will use real-time music analysis to create light shows that match with the beat. Orchestrator is able to connect directly with the sound source of a computer for a more accurate real-time audio visual experience.

Compared to the Rhythm feature that reacts to sound, Orchestrator is designed to react to music. It can separate beats, melodies, and audio spectrum, timing the light activation to the songs that are playing.

Both the new Matter-enabled lights and the Orchestrator will be available in the spring, but Nanoleaf is accepting pre-orders for the Skylight first announced at CES 2023. The Skylight is a square-shaped modular ceiling light panel setup that is hardwired and supports up to 100 squares.



Nanoleaf's Skylight offers millions of color options like other Nanoleaf panels, and it can be controlled via the Nanoleaf app and the Home app. There are special scenes like Gentle Rain and Sun Shower, plus support for the Rhythm Music Visualizer. Each panel offers 1400 lumens of light.

The Nanoleaf Skylight can be pre-ordered from the Nanoleaf website for $250 for three panels, with an additional panel expansion pack available for $70.