CES 2024: This 'MagicMirror' Analyzes Facial Blood Flow to Monitor Vital Signs
NuraLogix this week unveiled the Anura MagicMirror, a new health product that is designed to use a combination of sensors and artificial intelligence to check vital signs and provide disease risk assessments.
The 21.5-inch tabletop smart mirror takes a 30 second scan when a person sits in front of it, analyzing facial blood flow to provide a wealth of information. It uses a patented Transdermal Optical Imaging technology to detect a person's face and monitor blood flow. Machine learning algorithms use the data to provide information on more than 100 health parameters.
NuraLogix says that the MagicMirror can provide health information that includes blood pressure, BMI, heart rate variability, pulse rate, breathing rate, and facial skin age. It can provide risk assessments for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke, hypertension, fatty liver disease, and more, plus it offers assessments of mental stress and depression risk.
More information on the MagicMirror can be found on the NuraLogix website. The company has not provided a launch date or a price, but the device appears to be aimed at clinic waiting rooms, retirement homes, and other health-related facilities.
Popular Stories
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with Wallet app IDs only supported in...
Apple in 2020 agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit in the U.S. that accused the company of "secretly throttling" some iPhone models, and payouts finally started going out this week to individuals who submitted a claim. The website for the so-called "batterygate" settlement said payments would likely start to be distributed this January, and payouts have began on...
Apple in 2020 agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit in the U.S. that accused the company of "secretly throttling" some iPhone models, and payouts finally started going out this week to individuals who submitted a claim. MacRumors readers Ken Strand and Michael Burkhardt are among those who have received payments of $92.17 per claim from Apple. The lawsuit was...
MacRumors recently received new information on Apple's 2024 iPhone lineup, including a look at prototypes of the Pro devices. We've created a series of mockups based on Apple's internal designs, and while the prototypes are not quite finalized, our images represent the clearest look yet of what we can expect from the next-generation iPhones at this point in time. Building on the curved...
Apple has broken a tradition it maintained for 12 years, releasing no new iPads in 2023 – the first time that the company has chosen to not launch a new tablet in an entire calendar year since the introduction of the product line. From its debut in 2010, the iPad has been an important product for Apple and the clear tablet market leader, releasing at least one new model every year. In...
Apple today increased the Apple Card savings account's APY to 4.35%, according to a notification sent to cardholders, including MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. This is the second increase to the savings account's APY in as many months, after Apple raised it from 4.15% to 4.25% in December. Apple's rate now matches that offered by popular high-yield savings accounts from American Express...
Apple today announced that the Vision Pro headset will launch in the United States on Friday, February 2. The headset will be available at all Apple Store locations in the United States, as well as via the online Apple Store. Apple CEO Tim Cook today said: The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its...
iOS 18 is not expected to be unveiled until June, but there are already some rumors and expectations for the software update. Below, we recap two new iPhone features that are expected to be included in iOS 18, including RCS support in the Messages app and Siri enhancements. RCS Support In November, Apple announced that it will support the cross-platform messaging standard RCS in the...
Top Rated Comments