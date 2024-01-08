Anker's New Year Sale Has Discounts on USB-C Accessories, Portable Batteries, and More

Anker has kicked off its first big sale of the year, and it's happening across Amazon and Anker's own website. You'll find low prices on portable batteries, USB-C chargers, and more in this sale.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Shoppers should note that some Amazon deals require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discounts. At Anker.com, you'll find discount codes are also required, but these should be automatically applied once you add the products to your cart and head to checkout.

On Amazon, the highlight is the 60,000 mAh portable power station for $114.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $169.99. If you're looking for a smaller portable battery, there's the 10,000 mAh Nano Power Bank with built-in USB-C cable for $44.99, down from $49.99.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Anker has a few deals of its own, and some match Amazon's prices. You can get the Prime 20,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display for $117.00, down from $129.99. Another notable accessory is the Prime 6-in-1 Charging Station for $89.99, down from $109.99.

Portable Batteries

Wall Chargers

Hubs

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.