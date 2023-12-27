Official Vision Pro Cover Accessory Emerges in New Apple Design Patent
An official Apple Vision Pro cover has emerged in new design patent filings from Hong Kong, revealing the first-party headset accessory for the first time.
Apple was granted 70 more design patents in Hong Kong related to its Vision Pro headset on Friday, December 22. The filings, first spotted by PatentlyApple, include a never-before-seen Vision Pro accessory with a range of accompanying images showing various angles of it.
The accessory's design seems to match the Vision Pro's headband, using a soft-touch woven fabric to cover the entire front and sides of the headset. It does not cover the back of the headset or Light Seal in any way, likely being designed to help protect the headset's EyeSight display from scratches and other damage. The cover also features a tab on the left-hand side to help remove it from the headset easily.
The other notable design patent won by Apple in the latest batch of filings is a Vision Pro battery showing a recessed port. This is worth highlighting as it seemingly confirms that the battery unit's cable is removable.
