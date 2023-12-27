Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Available in Apple Stores Starting Today, Online Sales to Resume Tomorrow

Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 are back in some of Apple's retail stores in the United States today, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Select stores will have availability today, while all stores will have the Apple Watch models back in stock by December 30. Online sales of the devices are set to resume tomorrow by 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time.



Apple is able to begin selling the Apple Watch models again after the U.S. Court of Appeals temporarily paused the import ban levied by the U.S. International Trade Commission. It's likely that Apple will be able to sell the Apple Watch models through most of January, and perhaps longer depending on what the court decides.

The import ban has been halted while the appeals court determines whether a longer pause should be implemented while the full ITC vs. Apple appeal plays out. If that happens, the import ban will be stayed for several months, but if the appeals court decides not to stay the ban during the appeals process, Apple will need to stop sales again.

The U.S. ITC has until January 10 to argue its case for the import ban to restart immediately, and the appeals court is accepting letters supporting or opposing the import ban through January 15. After that, the court will make a final ruling on the stay.

Apple paused ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and Ultra 2 sales online on December 21 and in stores after December 24 to comply with an ITC ruling. The ITC banned imports of Apple Watch components related to blood oxygen monitoring technology after it decided the Apple Watch infringes on patents owned by medical device company Masimo.

The temporary stay on the ban not only allows Apple to resume sales for now, but it also gives Apple time to provide adequate stock to third-party retailers in case the ban is reinstated. Apple retail stores in the United States will have to stop selling the ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and Ultra 2 if that happens, but the ban does not extend to retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.