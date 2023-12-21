New Record Low MacBook Deals Include Massive $300 Discount on 15-Inch MacBook Air, Starting at $999

by

Today we're highlighting a few record low prices on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, all of which are available at Best Buy. The highlight of the sale is the 256GB 15-inch MacBook Air for $999.00, a $300 discount and all-time low price on the notebook.

macbook greenNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The deal on the MacBook Air does not require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, but the MacBook Pro sales do require a membership. These start at $49.99 per year and grant exclusive access to certain deals, extended return windows, and more.

Best Buy still has a few options that ensure delivery before Christmas, including same and next-day shipping, as well as in-store pickup if your local Best Buy has stock. We are quickly approaching deadlines even for these options, so if you're still shopping be sure to place orders today or tomorrow to ensure delivery before the 25th.

15-inch M2 MacBook Air

15in macbook air green

Previously, this $300 markdown on the 15-inch MacBook Air was exclusive to My Best Buy Plus/Total members, but this massive deal is now available to everyone.

$300 OFF
15.3-inch MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00

There's also the 512GB 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air at $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00, which is another steep $300 markdown on the 2023 MacBook Air. You'll find every color on sale for both of these computers.

$300 OFF
15.3-inch MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,199.00

14-inch MacBook Pro

16in macbook pro green

Apple's 512GB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro is available for a record low $1,349.00 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members, down from $1,599.00. Non-members can still purchase the notebook at a solid second-best price of $1,399.00.

Best Buy has the 1TB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro for $1,549.00, down from $1,799.00. This one is a also a new all-time low price at $250 off, and it's again only available for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members. The non-member price of $1,599.00 is still an excellent discount, however.

$250 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 512GB) for $1,349.00

$250 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 1TB) for $1,549.00

There are a few higher-end M3 Pro and M3 Max models on sale as well, and solid low prices across the board. These also require My Best Buy Plus or Total memberships.

$200 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (11-Core M3 Pro, 512GB) for $1,799.00

$200 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (12-Core M3 Pro, 1TB) for $2,199.00

$250 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (14-Core M3 Max, 1TB) for $2,949.00

16-inch MacBook Pro

14in macbook pro green

You'll find similar discounts on the 16-inch models of the new MacBook Pro, with up to $300 off select models for My Best Buy Plus/Total members and second-best prices for everyone else.

$250 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (12-Core M3 Pro, 18GB RAM, 512GB) for $2,249.00

$300 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (12-Core M3 Pro, 36GB RAM, 512GB) for $2,599.00

$250 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (16-Core M3 Max, 48GB RAM, 1TB) for $3,749.00

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
1 hour ago at 11:00 am
These deals really highlight how overpriced Macs are at MSRP
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sigmasirrus Avatar
sigmasirrus
1 hour ago at 10:33 am
Careful! Those Air configs and the 14 inch pros are only the 8GB RAM models. Why Apple gets away with selling anything with 8GB of RAM in 2023 I have no idea, especially on a Pro machine.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mrat93 Avatar
mrat93
35 minutes ago at 11:25 am

These deals really highlight how overpriced Macs are at MSRP
The worst part is that it effectively makes upgraded models even more expensive.

Sure, a 15” MBA for $999 is a great value on its own for most average consumers — but oh, you want 16GB of RAM and 512GB — a $100 upgrade on most other computers? Guess you’re stuck paying $1700 more for that bountiful RAM and storage.

Great for people who need a basic Mac, but a blatant ripoff for everyone else.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThailandToo Avatar
ThailandToo
2 hours ago at 10:27 am
Apple has to be telling resellers to clear these out as the M3 variants are coming… I mean B&H or Adorama are still clearing out M1 Pro and Max MacBook Pros. I don’t think these resellers would sell at this price and lose money, so Apple has to be behind the low prices. Apple just has to keep up prices at their own retail stores.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
