Sonos Holiday Sale Has 25% Off and Guaranteed Christmas Delivery for a Few More Hours
Sonos is hosting its holiday sale this week, and these deals are matching the all-time low prices we saw over Black Friday for many of its audio products. In total, you can get up to 25 percent off select devices, and Sonos is guaranteeing delivery in time for Christmas if ordered by 11 a.m. local time today.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sonos. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
All the prices in this sale are matching the ones we tracked during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, meaning they're the best prices we've ever seen for these devices. Additionally, the new holiday sale is expanded with bundle options for anyone looking to purchase a full home theater speaker system this season.
In terms of Christmas delivery, Sonos says that you'll need to order by December 19 for ground delivery options and by December 22 for overnight shipping options. There's a good mix of products on sale, including the popular Arc soundbar for $719 ($180 off), cheaper Ray soundbar for $223 ($56 off), Roam Bluetooth speaker for $134 ($45 off), and more.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
