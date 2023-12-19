Massive TestFlight 'Teraleak' Leak Includes Thousands of Classic iOS Apps and Games

An enormous TestFlight leak could see the reappearance of thousands of classic iOS apps and games that have disappeared from the App Store. As noted by Eurogamer, a huge number of TestFlight files were found archived on Wayback Machine and were shared anonymously on X, previously known as Twitter.



The files, which include prototype and beta versions of apps and games, are from 2012 to 2015 and predate when Apple acquired TestFlight. It appears that the content may have come from a cloud storage server that had the wrong configuration, and it was actually uploaded in March 2015 from the old TestFlightApp.com website. Content went unnoticed until it was surfaced on Twitter.

The @teraleak account is sharing game and app files that have been found, and so far, some of the titles that have appeared include unreleased versions of Angry Birds, canceled game Infinity Blade Dungeons, a prototype of Sonic Dash, and more.

There are many apps and games that have been removed from the ‌App Store‌ and can no longer be downloaded from Apple, so the leak will preserve some of those older titles. Downloads from the leaked files will not be able to run on modern devices, but people may come up with workarounds in the future.