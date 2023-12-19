Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.2.1 With Bug Fixes

Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.2.1, a minor update to the ‌macOS Sonoma‌ operating system that initially came out in late September. ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.2.1 comes shortly after the launch of macOS Sonoma 14.2, a major update that brought new widgets, enhanced AutoFill, Messages tweaks, and more.



The ‌‌‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.2.1‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.2.1 includes bug fixes and a security update. macOS 14.2.1 fixes a screen sharing vulnerability that could cause a user to unintentionally share the incorrect content.

Apple is already testing macOS Sonoma 14.3, an update that we are expecting to see released sometime in January.