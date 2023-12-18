Best Buy's Last-Minute Holiday Sale Has Huge List of iPads on Sale at Low Prices

by

Best Buy has opened up a last-minute holiday sale event, and it has some notably low prices across Apple's iPad lineup. If you need these delivered by Christmas, the deadline for free shipping is Thursday, December 21 at 11:30 a.m. EST, but there are still in-store pick-up options as well.

best buy new blue holiday 2Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Some of the deals shared below require you to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, which start at $49.99 per year. These grant members access to exclusive sales and deals, free two-day shipping, extended return windows, and more.

9th Gen iPad

9th gen ipad blue
Starting with the cheapest entry-level iPad, Best Buy has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10.2-inch iPad for $249.99, down from $329.99. Additionally, the 256GB Wi-Fi model has hit $399.99 for all shoppers and $379.99 for My Best Buy Plus and Total members, down from $479.99.

$80 OFF
9th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $249.99

$80 OFF
9th Gen iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $379.99

10th Gen iPad

10th gen ipad blue
Moving up a generation, Best Buy has an all-time low price on the 10th generation iPad. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 10.9-inch iPad for $349.00, down from $449.00. Likewise, the 256GB Wi-Fi model is at $100 off, as are both cellular models in every color, making every model of the 10th generation iPad at a record low price right now on Best Buy.

$100 OFF
10th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $349.00

$100 OFF
10th Gen iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $499.00

iPad mini 6

ipad mini blue
iPad mini prices start at $399.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $499.99. Similar to the 10th generation iPad, every model of the iPad mini 6 is on sale at Best Buy right now, so you can get $100 off the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini as well as both cellular devices.

$100 OFF
iPad mini (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.99

$100 OFF
iPad mini (256GB Wi-Fi) for $549.99

iPad Pro

ipad pro blue
iPad Pro deals include low prices on both 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets, and you'll need a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership to see all the deal prices listed below. 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $699.00 for 128GB Wi-Fi ($100 off) and 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $949.00 for 128GB Wi-Fi ($150 off).

$100 OFF
11-inch iPad Pro (128GB Wi-Fi) for $699.00

$100 OFF
11-inch iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $799.00

$150 OFF
12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB Wi-Fi) for $949.00

$150 OFF
12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $1,049.00

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

oofio2461 Avatar
oofio2461
1 hour ago at 09:24 am

11-inch iPad Pro showing up $749 for me. Tried VPN hopping and same thing. Probably requires "membership"?

Still, need something "more" from iPad in order to buy another methinks. ?
rebate the costco price, it's the same price. also try searching up Adorama for good deals, they had some very good deals lately, but MR didnt tell you b/c no affiliate commission
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Will Add These Two New Features to Your iPhone

Friday December 15, 2023 6:03 am PST by
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this week, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility. The update will be compatible with the iPhone XS and newer, but some iOS 17 features require newer iPhone models. Below, we provide additional details ...
Read Full Article
apple watch charger s7

Apple Warns Against Non-Certified Apple Watch Chargers

Friday December 15, 2023 12:58 pm PST by
Apple today published a support document that warns customers against using non-certified Apple Watch chargers, which could cause slow charging, repeated chimes, and reduced battery span. According to Apple, customers should only use chargers made by Apple or chargers that have Made for iPhone (MFi) certification with the Made for Apple Watch badge. Apple provides images of genuine Apple...
Read Full Article76 comments
AirPods Fourth Generation Feature Purple Triad

AirPods 4 to Get New Design, Updated Case, and Active Noise Cancellation

Sunday December 17, 2023 7:30 am PST by
Apple in 2024 will introduce a fourth-generation version of the AirPods with a number of new features to make the earbuds more appealing to consumers, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated today in his weekly Power On newsletter. There will be two versions of the AirPods 4 that are available at two different price points, with Apple aiming to replace both the AirPods 3 and the lower-priced...
Read Full Article60 comments
vision pro display 1

Here's How Apple Plans to Display Vision Pro in Retail Stores

Friday December 15, 2023 12:34 pm PST by
As early 2024 approaches, so does the launch date of Apple's first headworn wearable, the Apple Vision Pro. Apple has promised that the headset will come out in the early months of the year, with current rumors suggesting we could see it before March. With a release fast approaching, Apple is preparing to offer the Vision Pro in its retail stores in the United States, and a filing from an...
Read Full Article68 comments
zdnet flipper zero iphone attack

Apple Fixes Bug Allowing Flipper Zero to Lock Up iPhones

Friday December 15, 2023 2:31 pm PST by
With the launch of iOS 17.2, Apple has fixed an exploit that allowed the Flipper Zero electronic multi-tool to lock up iPhones, reports ZDNET. Image via ZDNET The Flipper Zero is a device that can interact with other electronics. It can emulate, read, and copy RFID and NFC tags, digital access keys, remotes, and more. Its capabilities allow it to unlock cars, skim RFID chips, and do other...
Read Full Article80 comments
apple watch series 9 candy canes

Best Buy Has Nearly Every Apple Watch Series 9 and SE at Record Low Prices With Christmas Delivery

Thursday December 14, 2023 6:52 am PST by
Best Buy has introduced a new sale on Apple Watch models this week, with all-time low prices available on Apple Watch Series 9, as well as solid discounts on the Apple Watch SE. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. All of these Apple Watches can be...
Read Full Article8 comments