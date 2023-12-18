Best Buy's Last-Minute Holiday Sale Has Huge List of iPads on Sale at Low Prices

Best Buy has opened up a last-minute holiday sale event, and it has some notably low prices across Apple's iPad lineup. If you need these delivered by Christmas, the deadline for free shipping is Thursday, December 21 at 11:30 a.m. EST, but there are still in-store pick-up options as well.

Some of the deals shared below require you to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, which start at $49.99 per year. These grant members access to exclusive sales and deals, free two-day shipping, extended return windows, and more.



9th Gen iPad



Starting with the cheapest entry-level iPad, Best Buy has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10.2-inch iPad for $249.99, down from $329.99. Additionally, the 256GB Wi-Fi model has hit $399.99 for all shoppers and $379.99 for My Best Buy Plus and Total members, down from $479.99.

10th Gen iPad



Moving up a generation, Best Buy has an all-time low price on the 10th generation iPad. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 10.9-inch iPad for $349.00, down from $449.00. Likewise, the 256GB Wi-Fi model is at $100 off, as are both cellular models in every color, making every model of the 10th generation iPad at a record low price right now on Best Buy.

iPad mini 6



iPad mini prices start at $399.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $499.99. Similar to the 10th generation iPad, every model of the iPad mini 6 is on sale at Best Buy right now, so you can get $100 off the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini as well as both cellular devices.

iPad Pro



iPad Pro deals include low prices on both 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets, and you'll need a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership to see all the deal prices listed below. 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $699.00 for 128GB Wi-Fi ($100 off) and 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $949.00 for 128GB Wi-Fi ($150 off).

