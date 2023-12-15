Report: Apple Focusing on OLED Rather Than Foldable iPad

Apple is focusing on bringing OLED displays to its iPad and MacBook lineups rather than offering its first foldable, Nikkei Asia reports.



Apple is widely expected to bring OLED displays to the iPad Pro for the first time next year ahead of a wider expansion across the MacBook lineup. Nikkei today corroborated this information citing sources said to be to be familiar with the matter, adding that the first OLED MacBook model is under development for production in the second half of 2025.

Nikkei claims that Apple is currently evaluating the potential of offering a foldable ‌iPad‌ after the transition to OLED is complete, but it is not a main focus and the company does not yet have a solid timeline for releasing such a device, mirroring a report from DigiTimes earlier this year.

Reports from a multitude of reliable sources are fairly consistent that Apple plans to launch a foldable ‌iPad‌ before a foldable iPhone. In October, DigiTimes reported a range of details about Apple's tentative work on foldable iPads, including necessary design changes and small-scale production plans.