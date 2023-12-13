Apple Collecting Data to Improve Augmented Reality Location Accuracy in Maps
With the launch of iOS 17.2, Apple has outlined the Maps-related data that it is collecting in order to improve the augmented reality location function. In a new support document, Apple says that it is aiming to bolster the speed and accuracy of augmented reality features in the Maps app.
When using augmented reality features in Maps, including immersive walking directions or the refine location option, Apple collects information on "feature points" that represent the shape and appearance of stationary objects like buildings. The data does not include photos or images, and the feature points collected are not readable by a person.
According to Apple, Maps uses on-device machine learning to compare feature points to Apple Maps reference data that is sent to the iPhone. The camera filters out moving objects like people and vehicles, with Apple collecting just the feature points of stationary objects.
The comparison between the feature points and the Apple Maps reference data allows Maps to pinpoint a user location and provide detailed walking directions with AR context. Using either the AR Walking directions or Refine Location refreshes Apple's reference data to improve augmented reality accuracy.
Data that Apple collects is encrypted and not associated with an individual user or Apple ID. Apple also uses on-device machine learning to add "noise" to the feature points data to add irregular variations that prevent any "unlikely" attempt to use feature points to reconstruct an image from the data.
According to Apple, only an "extremely sophisticated attacker" that has access to the company's encoding system would be able to recreate an image from feature points, but because the data is encrypted and limited only to Apple, "an attack and recreation are extremely unlikely."
The use of AR data can be disabled to prevent Apple from collecting it. The "Improve AR Location Accuracy" toggle can be accessed in the Settings app by going to Privacy and Security and then tapping on Analytics and Improvements.
Popular Stories
Apple today released iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2, the second major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating systems that came out in September. The new software comes over a month after Apple released iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, updates that brought new AirDrop, StandBy, and Apple Music features. iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going...
Apple today released tvOS 17.2, the second major update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out in September 2023. tvOS 17.2 comes more than a month after tvOS 17.1, an update that expanded the availability of the Enhanced Dialogue feature. tvOS 17.2 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. Apple TV...
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still over nine months away from launching, there are already several rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of December 2023:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped...
The first iOS 17.3 beta rolling out to developers today includes a new "Stolen Device Protection" feature that is designed to add an additional layer of security in the event someone has stolen your iPhone and also obtained the device's passcode. Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern and Nicole Nguyen reported about instances of thieves spying on a victim's iPhone...
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.2, the second major update to the macOS Sonoma operating system that initially came out in late September. macOS Sonoma 14.2 comes six weeks after the launch of macOS Sonoma 14.1. The macOS Sonoma 14.2 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. Apple has also released macOS 13.6.3...
Heading into 2024, there are several preannounced or rumored iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year. Below, we have listed seven iOS features that should be released for the iPhone in 2024, including collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs, app sideloading in the European Union, next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via...
Apple has made available for download its major end-of-year iPhone software update, iOS 17.2, featuring a large number of features and changes that users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 33 new things that your iPhone can do once you've installed the update. Check Settings ➝ General ➝ Software Update on your device to get downloading. 1. Help You Keep a Daily ...
Top Rated Comments