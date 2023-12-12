Apple Unveils New Limited-Edition Beats Studio Pro

Apple-owned Beats has unveiled new limited-edition Beats Studio Pro in collaboration with streetwear brand Stüssy. In the U.S., the headphones will be available on stussy.com for $349.99 starting this Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.
The headphones feature beige ear cups and a black headband with Stüssy branding. Hypebeast says the design was inspired by 1990s personal electronics.
Beats Studio Pro launched in July, with regular color options including Black, Deep Brown, Navy, and Sandstone. The over-ear headphones offer active noise cancellation, spatial audio support, quick pairing with Apple and Android devices, USB-C charging with up to 40 hours of battery life, and more. Audio can be played wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.3, or over a wired connection via the USB-C port or the 3.5mm headphone jack.
Beats has routinely collaborated with music artists, athletes, streetwear brands, and other partners to create limited-edition headphones.
Apple today released iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2, the second major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating systems that came out in September. The new software comes over a month after Apple released iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, updates that brought new AirDrop, StandBy, and Apple Music features. iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going...
Best Buy's month-long holiday sale continues this weekend with multiple all-time low prices on Apple's line of MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers. In addition to Apple notebooks, Best Buy's event has discounts sitewide on home appliances, TVs, video games, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive...
iOS 17.2 has been in beta testing for over a month, and it should be released to all users in a few more weeks. The software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones, including the dozen that we have highlighted below. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in mid-December. To learn about even more features coming in the update, check out our full list. Journal ...
Apple's final set of major operating system updates for 2023 appears to be right around the corner, with iOS 17.2 and related updates likely coming next week to deliver a number of new features and improvements. This week also saw rumors about forthcoming updates for the iPad lineup and the MacBook Air, as well as the iPhone 16, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more! ...
Apple today confirmed that it took steps to shut down the functionality of Beeper Mini, an app that enabled Android users to send and receive iMessages. Apple emphasized its commitment to user privacy and security, explaining that the move was necessitated by the potential risks Beeper Mini's techniques posed, including metadata exposure and susceptibility to spam and phishing attacks....
Apple appears to have closed the loophole that Beeper Mini used to bring iMessage to Android, putting a stop to blue bubbles from Android devices. Beeper Mini quit working earlier today, with users receiving "failed to lookup on server: lookup request timed out" error messages. Beeper said on Twitter that it is investigating the issue, but Beeper CEO Eric Migicovsky told TechCrunch that "all ...
Amazon has a few big discounts on Apple Watch today, headlined by a new all-time low price on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Many of these watches can be delivered by Christmas, with delivery dates around the middle of next week for most models. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site ...
The iPad lineup is getting a major overhaul in 2024, with Apple introducing two new iPad Pro models and two new iPad Air models. To go along with the new iPads, Apple plans to debut updated versions of both the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil. Magic Keyboard Apple is overhauling the Magic Keyboard, introducing a sturdier frame that's made from aluminum rather than the more malleable...
Top Rated Comments
Hahaha no thanks. These are for the rube who has everything.
EDIT: I don't know why but the block lettering of Stussy on the headband makes me think of Koss: