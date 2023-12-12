Apple Unveils New Limited-Edition Beats Studio Pro

Apple-owned Beats has unveiled new limited-edition Beats Studio Pro in collaboration with streetwear brand Stüssy. In the U.S., the headphones will be available on stussy.com for $349.99 starting this Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.



The headphones feature beige ear cups and a black headband with Stüssy branding. Hypebeast says the design was inspired by 1990s personal electronics.

Beats Studio Pro launched in July, with regular color options including Black, Deep Brown, Navy, and Sandstone. The over-ear headphones offer active noise cancellation, spatial audio support, quick pairing with Apple and Android devices, USB-C charging with up to 40 hours of battery life, and more. Audio can be played wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.3, or over a wired connection via the USB-C port or the 3.5mm headphone jack.



Beats has routinely collaborated with music artists, athletes, streetwear brands, and other partners to create limited-edition headphones.

Keep in mind that Amazon currently has the regular Beats Studio Pro colors on sale for $179.95 in the U.S., down from $349.99.