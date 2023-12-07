Review: Two Months With the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple's iPhone 15 lineup came out in September, and while most reviews are done shortly after a new device launches, we like to follow up with a longer term review that gives us an opportunity to provide a deeper dive into what it's like using these phones on a day to day basis for months.

MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has been using his iPhone 15 Pro Max without a case to test durability, and the titanium frame has been holding up much better than stainless steel. Even after some minor drops, there are no scratches or scuffs to speak of.

There were reports of overheating early on with the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models, but Apple has addressed this in software updates. The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ stays cool to the touch for the most part, even when playing games. It can heat up when charging at random times, but it's not a consistent issue.

Battery life is about on par with the iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life, and there doesn't seem to be much of an improvement.

With the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models, Apple added an Action Button, and , well, it's not getting much use. It's hard to get in the habit of using a new button for things that we've done for years using other workflows.

As for the camera, the best feature by far is the automatic portrait mode that lets you adjust focus after an image is captured without having to turn on Portrait mode. It's fun to use, and you can tap on each subject in the photo to change the focus from the foreground to the background. The 5x Telephoto lens is also a useful addition.

Make sure to watch our full video for more thoughts on the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, and let us know how it's performed for you over the last two months if you have one.