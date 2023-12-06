Hulu on Disney+ Beta Launches for Bundle Subscribers

Disney today announced that customers who subscribe to its Hulu and Disney+ bundle can access Hulu content through a new "Hulu on Disney+" beta that aims to combine the two apps into a single app.

The beta is available to bundle subscribers as of now, with Disney planning to test the combined service before it rolls out in the spring. Bundle subscribers will see a Hulu title appear alongside Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic tiles in the Disney+ interface.

Clicking on the Hulu tile brings Bundle subscribers to the new Hulu Hub that has all of the Hulu content without the need to switch over to the Hulu app. The two-step launch process is meant to keep Hulu content separate from Disney+ content for parents who do not want the more adult content from Hulu accessible to children.

Disney said that it wants to better understand consumer needs and wants for Hulu on Disney+ before it launches in March 2024. Disney does not plan to replace either the standalone Hulu or Disney+ subscriptions, both will continue be available.