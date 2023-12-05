Apple's First iPhone SE Now Considered Vintage

Apple today added the original iPhone SE to its vintage and obsolete products list. The first version of the ‌iPhone SE‌ came out in March 2016, which means it has been seven years since it launched.



The ‌iPhone SE‌ was sold until September 2018, so it has been five years since it was last available for sale, making it eligible for Apple's vintage designation. Products are marked as vintage five years after the device was last sold by Apple, while products are marked as obsolete at the seven year point.

Vintage devices are not guaranteed to be eligible for repairs through Apple or Apple Authorized Service Providers, though Apple will offer repairs if the parts are available.

Apple has continued on with the ‌iPhone SE‌ line, and today, it continues to be the only iPhone that has a Touch ID fingerprint sensor. There have been three generations released to date, with the ‌iPhone SE‌ 3 introduced in March 2022.

Apple today has also marked the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro as vintage, as well as the special edition Mickey Solo3 Wireless headphones. The Powerbeats 2 and Solo2 Wireless headphones are now considered obsolete.