Zoom App Comes to Apple TV 4K With Continuity Camera Support

Zoom has released an app for Apple TV 4K, allowing users to hold conference calls on their television and iPhone or iPad via Apple's Continuity Camera feature. First spotted by Sigmund Judge, the "Zoom - for Home TV" app quietly showed up in the tvOS App Store over the weekend.



When tvOS 17 was released in September, Apple introduced FaceTime on Apple TV, which takes advantage of Continuity Camera support to wirelessly connect to the user's iPhone or iPad, and leverage the device's camera and microphone to bring participants together on the TV.

Zoom uses Continuity Camera to achieve the same thing, allowing you to connect Apple TV to your iPhone, and then start and join Zoom meetings. The app supports HD video and audio, calendar integration, meeting invites via phone, email, or Zoom contacts, in-meeting chat, and the ability to be assigned to a breakout room.

Zoom users can log into their account in the Apple TV app using their Zoom credentials, or by visiting a pairing URL on their iPhone. Zoom on tvOS requires a second-generation Apple TV 4K or later to utilize Continuity Camera, as well as any iPhone or iPad model updated to iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 for camera and microphone functionality.

(Via AppleInsider.)