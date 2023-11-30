Best Buy Holiday Sales Continue With Special Prices for My Best Buy Members
Best Buy continues to expand its ongoing Holiday Deals sale, with discounts on video games, notebooks, smartphones, TVs, major appliances, and much more. Throughout all of these sales, My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members have a chance to save even more money through exclusive offers.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
There are three tiers of the My Best Buy membership program, including a free option that offers free standard shipping for all members. If you want to start getting access to more interesting benefits and discounts, you'll need to look at the My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total tiers.
Starting with My Best Buy Plus, for $49.99 per year you'll get free two-day shipping, exclusive discounts, and exclusive access to certain sales, events, and products. There's also an extended 60-day return window on most products.
There's also the My Best Buy Total tier, priced at $179.99 per year and including the most robust benefits for members. It has all of the benefits of My Best Buy Plus, with the addition of protection plans (including AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, VIP member support, and 20 percent off repairs.
In regards to the AppleCare+ benefit, My Best Buy Total members will get up to 24 months of AppleCare+ for most new Apple products purchased at Best Buy while their membership is active. This includes Apple's most popular products, like MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod, Apple TV, Studio Display, and more.
Deals Exclusive to My Best Buy Plus/Total Members
Best Buy has a page full of exclusive member deals, but we've rounded up some of the best in the list below.
- Nest x Yale Smart Lock - Save $50
- Logitech Keyboard + iPad bundles - Save 25%
- Bose Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones - $259.00, down from $379.00
- Google Nest Cam 3-Pack - $399.99, down from $449.99
- LG 86-inch Class UR7800 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $799.99, down from $1,249.99
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 15-inch Laptop - $949.99, down from $1,549.99
- Dell XPS 13-inch Laptop - $999.99, down from $1,349.99
- Dyson hair care - Save 20% on select products
Other Best Buy Deals
Computers
- 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) - $949.00, down from $1,099.00
- 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) - $1,249.00, down from $1,399.00
- Chromebook Plus Laptops - Save up to $320 on select models
- Lenovo Ideapad 15-inch Touch Laptop - $329.99, down from $629.99
- Windows Laptops - Save up to $600 on select models
- Gaming Laptops and PCs - Save up to $600 on select models
- PC Storage and Accessories - Save up to 40 percent
TVs
- Hisense 40-inch LED Google TV - $139.99, down from $229.99
- TCL 40-inch S-Class 1080p Smart TV with Fire TV - $149.99, down from $229.99
- Hisense 50-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $239.99, down from $269.99
- Hisense 65-inch LED 4K UHD Google TV - $349.99, down from $399.99
- LG 65-inch LED 4K Smart TV - $399.99, down from $599.99
- LG 48-inch Class A2 Series OLED Smart TV - $599.99, down from $1,299.99
- Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Crystal 4K Smart Tizen TV - $579.99, down from $749.99
- LG 86-inch Class UR7800 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $799.99, down from $1,249.99
- Samsung 65-inch OLED 4K UHD TV - $1,599.99, down from $2,099.99
- Samsung 77-inch Class S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV - $2,299.99, down from $3,599.99
Video Games
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months Switch Online - $299.99
- Nintendo Switch + Super Smash Bros. Ultimate + 3 Months Switch Online - $349.99
- Xbox Series X 1TB Console - $449.99, down from $499.99
- PlayStation 5 Console Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle - $499.99 (full game download of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 included)
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 - Save $750
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 - Save $700
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G - Save $400
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - Save $700
- Samsung Galaxy S22 - Save $250
- And more including up to $1,000 off Galaxy S23
Appliances
- LG - Save up to 30 percent on select microwaves, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and more
- LG washer and dryer pairs - Save an extra $100
- LG appliance packages - Save up to an extra $500 when buying multiple appliances at once
- French door refrigerators - Save up to $1,000
- And more Black Friday deals still available on major appliances
