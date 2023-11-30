Best Buy Holiday Sales Continue With Special Prices for My Best Buy Members

by

Best Buy continues to expand its ongoing Holiday Deals sale, with discounts on video games, notebooks, smartphones, TVs, major appliances, and much more. Throughout all of these sales, My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members have a chance to save even more money through exclusive offers.

best buy new blue holidayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are three tiers of the My Best Buy membership program, including a free option that offers free standard shipping for all members. If you want to start getting access to more interesting benefits and discounts, you'll need to look at the My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total tiers.

EXCLUSIVE SAVINGS
My Best Buy Plus/Total Memberships

Starting with My Best Buy Plus, for $49.99 per year you'll get free two-day shipping, exclusive discounts, and exclusive access to certain sales, events, and products. There's also an extended 60-day return window on most products.

There's also the My Best Buy Total tier, priced at $179.99 per year and including the most robust benefits for members. It has all of the benefits of My Best Buy Plus, with the addition of protection plans (including AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, VIP member support, and 20 percent off repairs.

In regards to the AppleCare+ benefit, My Best Buy Total members will get up to 24 months of AppleCare+ for most new Apple products purchased at Best Buy while their membership is active. This includes Apple's most popular products, like MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod, Apple TV, Studio Display, and more.

Deals Exclusive to My Best Buy Plus/Total Members

Best Buy has a page full of exclusive member deals, but we've rounded up some of the best in the list below.

Other Best Buy Deals

Computers

macbook air best buy

TVs

samsung best buy

Video Games

ps5 best buy

Smartphones

samsung galaxy best buy

Appliances

fridge best buy

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

apple card 1

Apple Ending Apple Card Partnership With Goldman Sachs

Tuesday November 28, 2023 3:09 pm PST by
Apple is ending its credit card partnership with Goldman Sachs, according to The Wall Street Journal. Apple plans to stop working with Goldman Sachs in the next 12 to 15 months, and it is not yet clear if Apple has established a new partnership for the Apple Card. Apple and Goldman Sachs will dissolve their entire consumer partnership, including the Apple Card and the Apple Savings account....
Read Full Article408 comments
ios 17 namedrop

Police Departments and News Sites Spreading Misinformation About How iOS 17 NameDrop Feature Works

Monday November 27, 2023 5:11 pm PST by
Apple with iOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1 introduced a new NameDrop feature that is designed to allow users to place Apple devices near one another to quickly exchange contact information. Sharing contact information is done with explicit user permission, but some news organizations and police departments have been spreading misinformation about how functions. As noted by The Washington Post,...
Read Full Article150 comments
Apple Logo

Apple Discontinued These 5 Products This Year

Monday November 27, 2023 7:03 am PST by
As the end of 2023 nears, now is a good opportunity to look back at some of the devices and accessories that Apple discontinued throughout the year. Apple products discontinued in 2023 include the iPhone 13 mini, 13-inch MacBook Pro, MagSafe Battery Pack, MagSafe Duo Charger, and leather accessories. Also check out our lists of Apple products discontinued in 2022 and 2021. iPhone Mini ...
Read Full Article
iOS 17

iOS 17.1.2 Update for iPhone Likely to Be Released This Week

Monday November 27, 2023 8:24 am PST by
Apple will likely release iOS 17.1.2 this week, based on mounting evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs in recent days. As a minor update, iOS 17.1.2 should be focused on bug fixes, but it's unclear exactly which issues might be addressed. Some users have continued to experience Wi-Fi issues on iOS 17.1.1, so perhaps iOS 17.1.2 will include the same fix for Wi-Fi...
Read Full Article55 comments
iOS 17

Everything New in iOS 17.2 Beta 4

Tuesday November 28, 2023 12:18 pm PST by
Apple is wrapping up development on iOS 17.2, with the update expected to come out in December. While we're getting to the end of the beta testing period, Apple is still tweaking features and adding new functionality. We've rounded up everything new in the fourth beta of iOS 17.2. Default Notification Sound Under Sounds & Haptics, there's a new "Default Alerts" section that allows you to ...
Read Full Article38 comments
All New CarPlay Five New Features Article 2

What to Expect From All-New CarPlay, Still Listed as Coming 'Late 2023'

Tuesday November 28, 2023 7:44 am PST by
At WWDC in June 2022, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, increased personalization, and more. Apple's website still says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in "late 2023," but it has not shared...
Read Full Article91 comments
Google Drive

Some Google Drive Users' Files Have Mysteriously Vanished

Tuesday November 28, 2023 3:55 am PST by
Google Drive users have been warned not to disconnect their account within the Google Drive for desktop app, after a spate of reports of files going missing from the cloud service. Alarm bells began ringing last week on Google's community support site when some users reported files mysteriously disappearing from Google Drive, with some posters claiming six or more months of data had...
Read Full Article90 comments