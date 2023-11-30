Best Buy Holiday Sales Continue With Special Prices for My Best Buy Members

Best Buy continues to expand its ongoing Holiday Deals sale, with discounts on video games, notebooks, smartphones, TVs, major appliances, and much more. Throughout all of these sales, My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members have a chance to save even more money through exclusive offers.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are three tiers of the My Best Buy membership program, including a free option that offers free standard shipping for all members. If you want to start getting access to more interesting benefits and discounts, you'll need to look at the My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total tiers.

Starting with My Best Buy Plus, for $49.99 per year you'll get free two-day shipping, exclusive discounts, and exclusive access to certain sales, events, and products. There's also an extended 60-day return window on most products.

There's also the My Best Buy Total tier, priced at $179.99 per year and including the most robust benefits for members. It has all of the benefits of My Best Buy Plus, with the addition of protection plans (including AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, VIP member support, and 20 percent off repairs.

In regards to the AppleCare+ benefit, My Best Buy Total members will get up to 24 months of AppleCare+ for most new Apple products purchased at Best Buy while their membership is active. This includes Apple's most popular products, like MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod, Apple TV, Studio Display, and more.



