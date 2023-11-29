Apple Watch Series 9 Returns to All-Time Low Black Friday Pricing, Starting at $329.99
Black Friday deals have expired on most Apple products, but today Amazon is back with an all-time low price on the Apple Watch Series 9. Deals are available for both the 41mm and 45mm GPS models, and they're the exact same prices we saw last week.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can get the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 for $329.99 with the on-page coupon, down from $399.00. This one is available in Pink Aluminum and (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum, and they both require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the sale price at checkout.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
Additionally, the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 is down to $359.99 with the on-page coupon, from $429.00. You can get this deal in Storm Blue Aluminum, Midnight Aluminum, and (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum, and all three require you to clip an on-page coupon to see the deal price at checkout.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
Not only GPS models are on sale, as you can also get 41mm cellular and 45mm cellular Apple Watch Series 9 models at Black Friday pricing right now. Just like the other watches, these require you to clip the on-page coupon in order to get the discounts.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
