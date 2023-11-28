Best Buy Kicks Off 20 Days of Holiday Deals Event With Discounts on MacBook Air and More

Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale has transitioned into a "Holiday Deals" event that's promising new discounts and offers every day for the next 20 days. For today, the focus is on a few laptop deals, including the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air.

As with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we saw, some of the discounts below require a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership. These start at $49.99/year and grant members early access to sales, exclusive discounts on select products, and more.

The highlight of the sale is Apple's 256GB 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air for $949.00, down from $1,099.00. Best Buy has this sale price in all four colors, and it represents a solid second-best price on the 2022 notebook.

Similarly, the 512GB model of the 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air is available on sale during Best Buy's Cyber Week event. You can get this version for $1,249.00, down from $1,399.00. Neither of these deals require you to have a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership.

Best Buy has numerous discounts on LEGO sets this season, including Botanicals, Technic, Architecture, Disney, Icons, and more.

