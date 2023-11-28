Best Buy Kicks Off 20 Days of Holiday Deals Event With Discounts on MacBook Air and More
Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale has transitioned into a "Holiday Deals" event that's promising new discounts and offers every day for the next 20 days. For today, the focus is on a few laptop deals, including the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air.
As with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we saw, some of the discounts below require a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership. These start at $49.99/year and grant members early access to sales, exclusive discounts on select products, and more.
MacBook Air
The highlight of the sale is Apple's 256GB 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air for $949.00, down from $1,099.00. Best Buy has this sale price in all four colors, and it represents a solid second-best price on the 2022 notebook.
Similarly, the 512GB model of the 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air is available on sale during Best Buy's Cyber Week event. You can get this version for $1,249.00, down from $1,399.00. Neither of these deals require you to have a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership.
Computers
- Lenovo Ideapad 15-inch Touch Laptop - $329.99, down from $629.99
- Windows Laptops - Save up to $600 on select models
- Gaming Laptops and PCs - Save up to $600 on select models
- PC Storage and Accessories - Save up to 40 percent
TVs
- TCL 40-inch S-Class 1080p Smart TV with Fire TV - $149.99, down from $229.99
- LG 65-inch LED 4K Smart TV - $399.99, down from $599.99
- LG 48-inch Class A2 Series OLED Smart TV - $599.99, down from $1,299.99
- Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Crystal 4K Smart Tizen TV - $579.99, down from $749.99
- LG 86-inch Class UR7800 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $899.99, down from $1,249.99
- Samsung 65-inch OLED 4K UHD TV - $1,599.99, down from $2,099.99
- Samsung 77-inch Class S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV - $2,299.99, down from $3,599.99
Audio
- Samsung A Series 2.1ch Dolby & DTS and Soundbar - $129.99, down from $279.99
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - $199.00, down from $329.00
- Bose Smart Soundbar 900 - $699.99, down from $749.99
Smart Home
- TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Mini with Matter (3-Pack) - $22.99, down from $49.99
- Echo Show 5 - $39.99, down from $89.99
- Nest Hub Max - $129.99, down from $229.99
- Nest Learning Smart Thermostat - $179.99, down from $249.99
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle - $299.99, down from $599.99
LEGO
Best Buy has numerous discounts on LEGO sets this season, including Botanicals, Technic, Architecture, Disney, Icons, and more.
- Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 (Technic) - $39.99, down from $49.99
- Orchid (Botanical Collection) - $39.99, down from $49.99
- Succulents (Botanical Collection) - $39.99, down from $49.99
- Wildflower Bouquet (Botanical Collection) - $47.99, down from $59.99
- Up House (Disney) - $47.99, down from $59.99
- Vespa 125 (Icons) - $84.99, down from $99.99
- Great Pyramid of Giza (Architecture) - $109.99, down from $129.99
