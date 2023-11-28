Holiday Apple Pay Promotion Offers Discounts From Several Stores

by

Apple today began promoting new holiday-themed Apple Pay discounts, with a handful of stores offering deals when purchases are made with Apple Pay.

apple pay holiday 2023

  • Banter - 40% off jewelry priced at $50 or more with promo code APPLEPAY.
  • Champion - $20 off $100 or more with promo code APPLEPAY.
  • Chewy - $5 off orders of $5 or more in the Chewy app with promo code APPLEPAY.
  • Columbia - $25 off orders of $150 or more.
  • Compartes Chocolatier - 15% off your purchase with promo code APPLEPAY.
  • Coyuchi - Extra 10% off sale items and 10% off full-priced styles with promo code APPLEPAY.
  • HotelTonight - 10% off your hotel reservation in the HotelTonight app with promo code APPLEPAYHT.
  • Theory - Extra 10% off your purchase.

These holiday ‌Apple Pay‌ promotions will be available through December 13. ‌Apple Pay‌ must be used to make the purchase in order to get the discount, with more information available on the Apple Pay holiday website.

Tag: Apple Pay Promo

Top Rated Comments

Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
1 hour ago at 02:57 pm
Ah stores I’ve mostly never heard of as expected
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sorinut Avatar
Sorinut
37 minutes ago at 03:23 pm
The Columbia discount looks good. I'm in the market for a new Ski jacket.

Many of the others I've never heard of, lol.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

