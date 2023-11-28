Holiday Apple Pay Promotion Offers Discounts From Several Stores
Apple today began promoting new holiday-themed Apple Pay discounts, with a handful of stores offering deals when purchases are made with Apple Pay.
- Banter - 40% off jewelry priced at $50 or more with promo code APPLEPAY.
- Champion - $20 off $100 or more with promo code APPLEPAY.
- Chewy - $5 off orders of $5 or more in the Chewy app with promo code APPLEPAY.
- Columbia - $25 off orders of $150 or more.
- Compartes Chocolatier - 15% off your purchase with promo code APPLEPAY.
- Coyuchi - Extra 10% off sale items and 10% off full-priced styles with promo code APPLEPAY.
- HotelTonight - 10% off your hotel reservation in the HotelTonight app with promo code APPLEPAYHT.
- Theory - Extra 10% off your purchase.
These holiday Apple Pay promotions will be available through December 13. Apple Pay must be used to make the purchase in order to get the discount, with more information available on the Apple Pay holiday website.
