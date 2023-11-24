Best Black Friday Deals on Apple HomeKit Accessories
The largest shopping day in the United States is upon us, and retailers have marked down all kinds of smart home products ahead of the holidays. We've rounded up the best HomeKit deals for those who are looking to expand their Apple smart home ecosystems, and we've thrown in some discounts for smart home products that aren't HomeKit, but are still great.
Lights
- Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Panels - $150, down from $200
- Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangle Panels - $75, down from $100
- Nanoleaf Triangle Panels - $150, down from $200
- Nanoleaf Triangles Gamer Kit - $200, down from $250
- Nanoleaf Elements Panels - $180, down from $250
- Nanoleaf Lines - $150, down from $200
- Nanoleaf Lines Expansion Kit - $55, down from $70
- Nanoleaf Essentials 5m Light Strip - $50, down from $89
- Nanoleaf Essentials Bulb - $15, down from $20
- Nanoleaf 4D Camera and Light Strip - $80, down from $100
- Nanoleaf Holiday String Lights - $90, down from $120
- Philips Hue Play 2-Pack - $101, down from $160
- Philips Hue A19 White and Color Bulb - $33, down from $55
- Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit - $126, down from $180
- Philips Hue White and Color 6" Downlight 4-Pack - $180, down from $260
- Philips Hue Two-Bulb Starter Pack - $80, down from $130
- Philips Hue White and Color 60W A19 3-Pack - $80, down from $135
- Twinkly 400 LED String Light - $140, down from $220
Philips Hue has several deals where you can save 30 percent when you buy two or more products, including the Bridge, Dimmer Switch, Bulb sets, Wall Switch Modules, Light Strips, Smart Buttons, and Smart Plugs, with the deals listed on the Hue website.
Thermostats
- Ecobee Enhanced Smart Thermostart - $170, down from $190
- Ecobee Enhanced Smart Thermostat 2 with 2x Sensors - $190, down from $270
- Ecobee Premium Thermostat w/ Smart Sensor - $220, down from $250
Cameras and Doorbells
- Aqara Video Doorbell G4 - $91, down from $120
- Eufy Indoor Security Camera - $29, down from $43
- Eufy 4K 360-Degree Indoor Security Camera - $100, down from $130
- Aqara Security Camera Hub - $55, down from $70
- EufyCam 2c 2-Camera Set - $130, down from $240
Smart Plugs and Switches
- Kasa Wi-Fi Plug 4-Pack - $35, down from $50
- Kasa Outdoor 2-Socket Smart Plug - $20, down from $30
- Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch - $19, down from $28
- Kasa Smart Light Switch - $16, down from $25
- Meross Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack - $32 with coupon, down from $53
- Meross Smart Power Strip - $32, down from $53
Sensors and More
- Meross Smart Water Leak Detector - $23, down from $37
- Aqara Presence Sensor - $62, down from $83
- Aqara Thread Door and Window Sensor - $21, down from $30
- SwitchBot Hub 2 Thermometer - $59, down from $90
- Eve Door & Window Sensor - $25 ($15 discount coupon)
- Eve MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit - $175, down from $195
- Meross Smart Diffuser - $27 with coupon, down from $50
Smart Locks and Door Accessories
- Aqara Smart Lock U100 with Fingerprint Sensor - $133, down from $230
- Level Lock+ Smart Lock - $280, down from $330
- Yale Assure Lock 2 - $200, down from $240
- August Smart Lock - $170, down from $230
- Meross Smart Garage Door Opener - $40, down from $60
AirPlay Speakers and Soundbars
- Sonos Era 100 - $199, down from $299
- Sonos Arc - $719, down from $899
- Sonos Move - $299, down from $399
- Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker - $159, down from $200
- Sonos Sub - $639, down from $799
- Sonos Beam 2 - $400, down from $500
- Denon Home 150 Wireless Speaker - $179, down from $250
- Sony HT-A5000 - $700, down from $1,000
Other HomeKit Devices
- Meross Smart Garage Door Opener - $40, down from $60
Non-HomeKit Accessories
- Ring Video Doorbell - $55, down from $100
- Ring Video Doorbell Plus - $120, down from $180
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 - $150, down from $250
- Ring Wire Free Stick Up Cam - $60, down from $100
- Ring Floodlight Cam - $120, down from $200
- Ring Floodlight Cam Pro - $200, down from $250
- Amazon Echo Show - $40, down from $90
- Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router - $150, down from $300
- Eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi System - $400, down from $550
- Linksys Velop 6E Wi-Fi System - $350, down from $400
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Bundle - $280, down from $600
- Nest Learning Thermostat - $180, down from $250
- Google Nest Cam 2-Pack - $240, down from $330
- Furbo Pet Camera - $80, down from $120
More Deals
For more Black Friday deals on Apple products ranging from Macs to iPhones to Apple Watches, make sure to check out our dedicated Black Friday roundup.