Best Black Friday Deals on Apple HomeKit Accessories

by

The largest shopping day in the United States is upon us, and retailers have marked down all kinds of smart home products ahead of the holidays. We've rounded up the best HomeKit deals for those who are looking to expand their Apple smart home ecosystems, and we've thrown in some discounts for smart home products that aren't HomeKit, but are still great.

black friday homekit deals

Lights

homekit light bulb deal

Philips Hue has several deals where you can save 30 percent when you buy two or more products, including the Bridge, Dimmer Switch, Bulb sets, Wall Switch Modules, Light Strips, Smart Buttons, and Smart Plugs, with the deals listed on the Hue website.

Thermostats

homekit thermostat deal

Cameras and Doorbells

homekit camera deals

Smart Plugs and Switches

homekit smart outlet deals

Sensors and More

homekit sensor deal

Smart Locks and Door Accessories

homekit smart lock deal

AirPlay Speakers and Soundbars

black friday speaker deals

Other HomeKit Devices

Non-HomeKit Accessories

homekit ring deal

More Deals

For more Black Friday deals on Apple products ranging from Macs to iPhones to Apple Watches, make sure to check out our dedicated Black Friday roundup.

