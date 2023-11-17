MacRumors Giveaway: Win Custom-Colored AirPods Pro 2 From ColorWare

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with ColorWare to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a set of custom-painted second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB-C port. Apple in September discontinued the Lightning-based version of the AirPods Pro 2 and instead swapped over to USB-C, and ColorWare is already able to make them in unique colors



ColorWare has been offering custom-painted Apple products and accessories for more than two decades now, and this is the company to go with if you want AirPods or Apple devices in shades that are less boring than Apple's default colors.



All of ColorWare's products come in hundreds of unique color combinations, and it customizes AirPods, ‌AirPods Pro‌, AirPods Max, AirTags, Magic Mouse, and accessories like consoles and controllers from companies like Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony.



Custom second-generation AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C port are available from ColorWare for $439, a price that includes colorization for both of the AirPods and the accompanying USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. If you just want to customize the earbuds, that can be done for $389.



There's a premium price tag for ordering from ColorWare, but with ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 only available in white, this is the sole way to get AirPods in black, red, blue, orange, or dozens of other colors. With the holidays coming up, custom AirPods are a unique gift you won't find elsewhere.



ColorWare also has a multi-step coating process that includes a primer, the application of a proprietary color formula, and an X2 liquid plastic coating that protects the color. Custom painting is guaranteed for 12 months.

You can get both solid and metallic paint options from ColorWare, along with gloss and matte finishes depending on personal preference. There are traditional silver, gray, and gold colors that match Apple devices, but colors in every shade of the rainbow are available too.



Each AirPod can be painted the same color as the case, or you can get the case and the earbuds all in different colors, which leads to thousands of color combinations to chose from.

ColorWare even offers custom colors like the "CowPods Pro" that features a case with a cow print, or the black holographic Supernova set.



To create its custom accessories, ColorWare uses standard second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ with USB-C case directly from Apple, which means the full AirPods functionality is intact.

We have two sets of custom ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 with USB-C port to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (November 17) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on November 24. The winners will be chosen randomly on or shortly after November 24 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.