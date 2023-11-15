Instagram Adds New Filters, Support for Custom Stickers From Photos

Popular social network Instagram was today updated with a number of improvements that are designed to give users more ways to edit their content before sharing it.
Instagram has added more than 20 new filters that can be used to tweak the look of images, and this is the first time in several years that filters have been updated. Some of the filters add subtle color changes, while others change the look entirely by adding blur and other effects. All of the filters have an intensity slider to tweak the final look.
Alongside the new filters, the posting interface has been simplified. It's easier to find specific images from the camera roll thanks to improved previews and the ability to zoom and search by keyword.
Instagram is using its Segment Anything AI model to give users the ability to create custom stickers from their own photos and videos, or from eligible photos and videos shared on Instagram. These features are being tested, and may not be accessible to everyone.
For Reels, Instagram is testing options for scaling, cropping, and rotating individual clips, plus there are options to add from the clip hub for creating "more memeable content." The Reels interface is being updated to make it easier to locate tools like Voiceover, and undo and redo functionality is being added.
There are 10 new English text-to-speech voices to choose from to have Instagram read text content, and there are six new text fonts and styles to work with. Note that these features are rolling out and are not available to all users at this time.
Top Rated Comments
Big quality of life boost!