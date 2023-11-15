Apple Seeds Third Public Beta of macOS Sonoma 14.2

Apple today seeded the third public beta of an upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.2 update, allowing non-developers to test out the software ahead of its release. The third public beta comes two weeks after the second public beta.



Beta testers can opt-in through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Under Beta updates, simply toggle on the Sonoma Public Beta. Note that you must sign up to participate on Apple's beta testing website.

‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.2 adds Messages sticker reactions, which make it quicker to add a sticker or an emoji to an iMessage. It also includes support for collaborative Apple Music playlists, allowing multiple people to add songs to a single playlist.

There's a new Favorites ‌Apple Music‌ playlist as well, better support for Messages in iCloud syncing, and iMessage Contact Key Verification for people who face extraordinary digital threats.