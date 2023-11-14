Delete Your Threads Profile and Stay on Instagram - Here's How

When Meta launched Threads in July, one of the complaints users had about the platform was that it was impossible to delete your Threads profile without also deleting your Instagram account.



Up until now, the only alternative was to "temporarily" deactivate your Threads profile. This option makes your posts and interactions with others invisible on the platform, but it leaves your posts on Meta's servers unless you go through them and manually delete them one by one.

Thankfully, Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Monday posted that the company was finally doing something to resolve the issue – it's in the process of rolling out a way to delete or deactivate a Threads profile separately while leaving the associated Instagram account intact.

The following steps show you how to delete your Threads profile, as per Mosseri's instructions.

In the Threads app, tap the profile icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Tap the two-line menu icon in the top right of your profile. Tap Account, then tap Delete or Deactivate Profile. Tap Delete profile, then confirm your choice.

If you don't see the option, the rollout hasn't reached you just yet, but it shouldn't be long before it pops up, so check back in a day or two.

According to Mosseri, Threads is also rolling out a way for users to prevent their Threads posts from appearing on Facebook and Instagram. When the rollout is complete, users can find two options in the Privacy section of the app's settings, under "Suggesting posts on other apps." Tapping this will reveal separate switches to turn off suggestions on Instagram and Facebook.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on a company earnings call last month that Threads now has "just under" 100 million monthly users. Since its launch earlier this year it has gained a web app, an ability to search for posts, and a post editing feature. However, the app still isn't available in the EU because Meta hasn't yet worked out how to comply with the bloc's Digital Markets Act regulations.