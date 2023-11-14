Delete Your Threads Profile and Stay on Instagram - Here's How
When Meta launched Threads in July, one of the complaints users had about the platform was that it was impossible to delete your Threads profile without also deleting your Instagram account.
Up until now, the only alternative was to "temporarily" deactivate your Threads profile. This option makes your posts and interactions with others invisible on the platform, but it leaves your posts on Meta's servers unless you go through them and manually delete them one by one.
Thankfully, Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Monday posted that the company was finally doing something to resolve the issue – it's in the process of rolling out a way to delete or deactivate a Threads profile separately while leaving the associated Instagram account intact.
The following steps show you how to delete your Threads profile, as per Mosseri's instructions.
- In the Threads app, tap the profile icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
- Tap the two-line menu icon in the top right of your profile.
- Tap Account, then tap Delete or Deactivate Profile.
- Tap Delete profile, then confirm your choice.
If you don't see the option, the rollout hasn't reached you just yet, but it shouldn't be long before it pops up, so check back in a day or two.
According to Mosseri, Threads is also rolling out a way for users to prevent their Threads posts from appearing on Facebook and Instagram. When the rollout is complete, users can find two options in the Privacy section of the app's settings, under "Suggesting posts on other apps." Tapping this will reveal separate switches to turn off suggestions on Instagram and Facebook.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on a company earnings call last month that Threads now has "just under" 100 million monthly users. Since its launch earlier this year it has gained a web app, an ability to search for posts, and a post editing feature. However, the app still isn't available in the EU because Meta hasn't yet worked out how to comply with the bloc's Digital Markets Act regulations.
Popular Stories
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers nearly two weeks ago, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Journal App Apple's new Journal app allows iPhone users to reflect on their...
We're just two weeks away from Black Friday, and Apple deals are in full swing right now. We're tracking the year's best prices on Apple Watch Series 9, AirPods 2, HomePod, HomePod mini, and more in our recap of the week's best deals. For a more in-depth look at the current best Black Friday deals, check out our post on early Black Friday Apple deals. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner...
iPhone users in the EU next year will be able to download apps hosted outside of Apple's official App Store to comply with European regulations, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Otherwise known as sideloading, the change coming sometime in the first half of 2024 will allow customers to download apps without needing to use the App Store, which will mean developers won't need to pay...
Following our last in-depth report on the iPhone SE 4, MacRumors has received additional information which further confirms the claims made in our previous article. The iPhone SE 4, also known by the device identifier D59 and project codename Ghost, is a continuation of Apple’s budget-oriented line of iPhones, and is expected to replace the current third-generation iPhone SE. With the...
Over the last several months, we've heard reports that Apple is working on a second-generation AR/VR headset, although there have been few details shared about the device. MacRumors has now received new information about the project, giving us some insight into the design and hardware of the successor to the Vision Pro. The second-generation Apple Vision Pro headset, known internally under...
Apple's new MacBook Pro models are powered by cutting-edge M3 Apple silicon, but the base configuration 14-inch model starting at $1,599 comes with just 8GB of working memory. In 2012, Apple launched the first MacBook Pro with Retina display, which also started with 8GB of RAM. Of course, Apple now uses integrated chips with unified memory architecture, which is why the company feels confident in ...
Apple today introduced a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, including both the Lightning model and the new USB-C model. The new firmware is version 6B32, up from the 6A305 firmware introduced in October. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new in the update, but prior software releases have been refining ...
Starting with iOS 17.2, which is currently in beta and expected to be released in December, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can record spatial video with 3D depth for playback on Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset. When held in landscape orientation, the iPhone's main and ultra wide cameras combine to record 3D video. The feature can be toggled on in the Settings app under Camera...
Top Rated Comments