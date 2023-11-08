macOS 14.1.1 Fixes M3 Mac Upgrade Issue and Photoshop Bug
Apple released macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 on Tuesday with "important bug fixes." While the release notes did not specify which bugs were fixed, we have confirmed that the update resolves a software update issue with M3 Macs and an Adobe Photoshop bug.
At least some 14-inch MacBook Pro and iMac models equipped with the standard M3 chip shipped with an unreleased build of macOS Ventura 13.5 installed, and macOS 14.1 was not showing up as an available software update in the System Settings app. Fortunately, it is now possible to update these Macs to macOS 14.1.1. MacBook Pro models with the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips were not affected by this issue.
macOS 14.1.1 also fixes a bug that prevented users from clicking on a section of the toolbar in Photoshop on macOS 14.1, as noted by @JonyIveParody on X.
Apple also released macOS Ventura 13.6.2 with bug fixes. The update resolves an issue where 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon chips "start up to a black screen or circled exclamation point after the built-in display's default refresh rate is changed," according to an Apple support document.
macOS 14.1.1 and macOS 13.6.2 do not have any published security patches, despite Apple's release notes saying each update includes security fixes.
