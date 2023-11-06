Report: Apple Developing Custom Batteries for Launch in 2025

by

Apple is developing custom batteries with significantly improved performance that it aims to bring to its devices starting in 2025, ETNews reports.

macbook air spacegray purple battery
Apple's custom battery technology has reportedly been in the works since 2018, with the company actively seeking patents and hiring new personnel related to the project. The company is reportedly seeking to create an "all-new" kind of battery with significantly improved performance by becoming directly involved in its use of materials.

Apple is apparently curating the battery's cathode materials to determine its performance, energy density, output, and stability. The battery apparently uses a completely different composition from those that currently exist on the market, adopting a new composition of nickel, cobalt, manganese, and aluminum.

The company is considering the use of carbon nanotubes to improve the conductivity of battery materials, delivering better performance from lesser-used battery materials. Apple is also looking to increase its battery's silicon content, replacing graphite to increase capacity, and shorten charging and discharging times.

The result is expected to be an innovative battery type that has not yet been commercialized. A source familiar with Apple's plans suggested to ETNews that the Vision Pro headset has dramatically increased the company's need for high-performance batteries. The headset features just two hours of battery life. Other devices such as the Apple Watch and iPad have been left with the same "all-day" battery life since their introduction.

Apple's custom battery project was reportedly co-developed with the company's electric vehicle project, but the mobile applications are now the main target for the technology. It is expected to begin being added to Apple devices starting in 2025.

Tag: ETNews

Top Rated Comments

hieranonymous Avatar
hieranonymous
47 minutes ago at 09:13 am
Battery tech has been stalled for nearly thirty years now. We’ve been hearing about promising new developments without any follow-through for much of that time. If Apple actually does manage to bring a genuine breakthrough to market, it will be a big deal. Batteries have become the biggest bottleneck in portable tech. Semiconductor and display tech during that same time have made massive leaps in performance and efficiency.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Thisismattwade Avatar
Thisismattwade
57 minutes ago at 09:03 am
Good, the more companies we have investing in better batteries the better for our future!

(I just hope it doesn't turn into a subscription service at some point...)
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SpringKid Avatar
SpringKid
44 minutes ago at 09:17 am
Regardless of what kind of news is posted here on Macrumors, nowadays it’s always followed by comments full of negativity and complaints about all things Apple, instead of something actually related to the topic.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
50 minutes ago at 09:11 am
Apple should invest in extension cords for unlimited power, wireless is just a fad.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rp2011 Avatar
rp2011
44 minutes ago at 09:17 am
And this is where Apple, especially with iPhone has lifted all boats. With its economy of scale it has brought new technologies to market and the masses by sheer force of volume. Once these technologies and scale are out in the wild, others can dip into the supply chain without having to reinvent every part of it.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mongobongo Avatar
mongobongo
36 minutes ago at 09:25 am
Thats sure is one juicy Apple rumour! Hope it's true and they bring the same kind of improvements to battery life as Apple silicon brought to SoCs!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

10 New Features With iOS 17

iOS 17.2 Coming Later This Year With These 10 New Features for iPhone

Friday November 3, 2023 1:23 pm PDT by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers last week, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Once available, the update can be installed in the Settings app under General → Software...
Read Full Article98 comments
iOS 17

Apple Preparing to Release iOS 17.1.1 Update for iPhone

Thursday November 2, 2023 1:22 pm PDT by
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.1.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs this week. iOS 17.1.1 will almost certainly be focused on bug fixes, but it's unclear exactly which issues the update will address. The update could include the same fix for Wi-Fi connectivity issues that Apple rolled out in the first iOS 17.2 beta,...
Read Full Article76 comments
M3 Pro Chip Feature

M3 Pro Chip Barely Faster Than M2 Pro in Unverified Benchmark Result

Saturday November 4, 2023 9:05 pm PDT by
Apple's new M3 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU offers only marginally faster CPU performance compared to the M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU, according to a Geekbench 6 result spotted today by Vadim Yuryev, co-host of the YouTube channel Max Tech. This is only a single benchmark result, so further results are needed to ensure accuracy. Apple announced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models...
Read Full Article644 comments
safari icon blue banner

Apple Argued Safari Is Three Different Browsers to Avoid Regulation

Saturday November 4, 2023 7:44 am PDT by
Apple recently claimed that Safari is three different browsers in effort to avoid regulation in the European Union (via The Register). The claim came as part of a response to the European Union in August, just before the European Commission designated many of Apple's iOS, App Store, and Safari as gatekeeper platforms. This classification means that Apple now has to ensure that these...
Read Full Article319 comments
M3 iPad Feature 3

Apple Expected to Update Entire iPad Lineup Next Year

Sunday November 5, 2023 8:41 am PST by
Apple plans to update its entire iPad lineup throughout 2024, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This means new models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad can be expected to launch next year. Gurman touched on the lack of new iPads and AirPods heading into the holiday shopping season in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter:Apple could have tried to rush out ...
Read Full Article269 comments
watchOS

watchOS Update Coming Soon With Fix for Apple Watch Battery Drain

Saturday November 4, 2023 1:36 pm PDT by
Apple is preparing a fix for an issue causing some Apple Watches to experience excessive battery drain after being updated to watchOS 10.1, the company said today in an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers. In the memo, which MacRumors obtained from multiple sources, Apple said the issue will be fixed in a watchOS update that is "coming soon." Apple did not provide...
Read Full Article114 comments
When Will Apple Launch More M3 Macs Feature Sans 13inch MBP

These M3 Macs Are Still Coming, But Are They Worth the Wait?

Friday November 3, 2023 5:11 am PDT by
Apple in October announced an M3-powered 24-inch iMac, as well as new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 series chips. So when will the rest of Apple's Mac lineup be updated to the latest M3 processors, and will they be worth the wait? Now that Apple's "Scary Fast" event has passed, attention naturally turns to the other Macs in the company's lineup and where they might fit into...
Read Full Article123 comments