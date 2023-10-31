Best Buy Provides $100 Discounts on New M3 MacBook Pro for Members

by

Best Buy has become the first retailer to offer solid discounts on Apple's just-announced M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max MacBook Pros. Only My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total members can get these $100 discounts on the new computers. In total, this includes the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, 14-inch M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro, and 16-inch M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro.

m3 macbook pro blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you don't have a membership, you can sign up for one on Best Buy's website. They start at $49.99 per year for My Best Buy Plus, providing you access to exclusive sales and events, free two-day shipping, extended 60-day return window on most products, and more.

$100 OFF
M3 MacBook Pro Pre-Order Discounts at Best Buy

Once you do have a membership, when you add the new 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro to your cart, you'll get an automatic $100 discount on the computer. When applied to the entry-level 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro (512GB), you can get this model for $1,499.00, down from $1,599.00. Remember that these are pre-orders ahead of the M3 MacBook Pro's launch on November 7.

We've begun tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.

Top Rated Comments

HabibiCat Avatar
HabibiCat
9 minutes ago at 09:52 am

I'm starting to think the move is buying last gen during woot flash sales. M1 may be crap now thanks to M3, but M1 is still wonderful and excessive for me. Also: Wifi-7 please.
This is exactly what I did!

I got a base M1 Pro with 32GB of RAM for $1500 ($1611 post-tax). Brand new off of Woot. Wish there was a way to avoid that tax...

M1 Pro is fine even for me as a software engineer. I would like the gaming stuff but there's basically zero support for macbooks anyways..

Plus if I want to upgrade, I can just sell this and use that money to upgrade to an M5, M7, or whatever. The M1 can do almost anything the M3 can...just a little slower.
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
42 minutes ago at 09:19 am
Apple provides $150 discounts for 'students'.
Apples Apples Everywhere Avatar
Apples Apples Everywhere
20 minutes ago at 09:41 am
I'm starting to think the move is buying last gen during woot flash sales. M1 may be crap now thanks to M3, but M1 is still wonderful and excessive for me. Also: Wifi-7 please.
AlinomyTomy Avatar
AlinomyTomy
5 minutes ago at 09:55 am
I must say, and tell me if I'm being too optimistic here, but I feel like we're headed in a good direction price-wise with deals like this. Having sales safeguarded behind memberships is a good way to promote engagement (dare I say trust?) between buyer and seller, and cut down on opportunistic eBay resellers sapping store stock. Having a paywall to the deals could enable Best Buy and other retailers to give us deeper discounts over time, and possibly show the beleaguered concert ticket industry a way forward from the dynamic pricing and fee fatigue its been saddled with, trying to keep revenues where they need to be. With Best Buy now, I feel like I'm actually in a mutually beneficial and developing relationship with that store. I would love to be able to say that about more of the corporations that are such an important part of my life.
Mr. Dee Avatar
Mr. Dee
43 minutes ago at 09:17 am
I recommend you wait until January, Amazon is likely gonna have some great deals on these new MacBooks. If you can even wait up to June, it would work out in your favor.
macman01101 Avatar
macman01101
28 minutes ago at 09:33 am
Scary fast™️ discounts
