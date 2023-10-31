Best Buy Provides $100 Discounts on New M3 MacBook Pro for Members

Best Buy has become the first retailer to offer solid discounts on Apple's just-announced M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max MacBook Pros. Only My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total members can get these $100 discounts on the new computers. In total, this includes the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, 14-inch M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro, and 16-inch M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you don't have a membership, you can sign up for one on Best Buy's website. They start at $49.99 per year for My Best Buy Plus, providing you access to exclusive sales and events, free two-day shipping, extended 60-day return window on most products, and more.

Once you do have a membership, when you add the new 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro to your cart, you'll get an automatic $100 discount on the computer. When applied to the entry-level 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro (512GB), you can get this model for $1,499.00, down from $1,599.00. Remember that these are pre-orders ahead of the M3 MacBook Pro's launch on November 7.

