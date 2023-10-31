Best Buy Provides $100 Discounts on New M3 MacBook Pro for Members
Best Buy has become the first retailer to offer solid discounts on Apple's just-announced M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max MacBook Pros. Only My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total members can get these $100 discounts on the new computers. In total, this includes the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, 14-inch M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro, and 16-inch M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro.
If you don't have a membership, you can sign up for one on Best Buy's website. They start at $49.99 per year for My Best Buy Plus, providing you access to exclusive sales and events, free two-day shipping, extended 60-day return window on most products, and more.
Once you do have a membership, when you add the new 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro to your cart, you'll get an automatic $100 discount on the computer. When applied to the entry-level 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro (512GB), you can get this model for $1,499.00, down from $1,599.00. Remember that these are pre-orders ahead of the M3 MacBook Pro's launch on November 7.
We've begun tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.
I got a base M1 Pro with 32GB of RAM for $1500 ($1611 post-tax). Brand new off of Woot. Wish there was a way to avoid that tax...
M1 Pro is fine even for me as a software engineer. I would like the gaming stuff but there's basically zero support for macbooks anyways..
Plus if I want to upgrade, I can just sell this and use that money to upgrade to an M5, M7, or whatever. The M1 can do almost anything the M3 can...just a little slower.