No New Macs or iPads Expected to Launch for Remainder of 2023

Apple is unlikely to release any new Macs or iPads for the remainder of 2023, according to a series of predictions shared in recent weeks by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Macs

Last month, Kuo said Apple was unlikely to release any new MacBooks with the M3 chip this year. All existing MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are equipped with M2 series chips, so any new models would presumably be equipped with M3 chips, which effectively means that Kuo does not expect any new MacBooks at all for the rest of 2023.

Earlier this week, Kuo added that the 24-inch iMac would be updated next in 2024, ruling out an update to the all-in-one desktop computer this year. All other desktop Macs, including the Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro, were already updated in 2023 and are highly unlikely to be updated again until 2024 or later.



Macs by Date Last Updated

15-inch MacBook Air: June 2023

June 2023 Mac Studio: June 2023

June 2023 Mac Pro: June 2023

June 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro: January 2023

January 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro: January 2023

January 2023 Mac mini: January 2023

January 2023 13-inch MacBook Air: June 2022

June 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro: June 2022

June 2022 iMac: April 2021

iPads

Last month, Kuo said Apple was unlikely to release any new iPad models before the end of 2023.

Apple has yet to release any new iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, or entry-level iPad models this year. If that trend continues for the remainder of 2023 as expected, it would be the first calendar year with no new iPads released in the device's 13-year history.



iPads by Date Last Updated