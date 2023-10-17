X Tests 'Not A Bot' Program That Charges New Users $1/Year to Post
X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, today announced that it is testing a "Not A Bot" program that charges new, unverified users $1 per year to post and interact with content on X.
Not A Bot is being tested in New Zealand and the Phillipines at the current time, and it only applies to new users. The X support account says that existing users are not affected "within this test."
Charging users $1 per year is meant to "reduce spam, manipulation of [the X] platform, and bot activity." X claims that subscription options have "proven to be the main solution that works at scale" to combat these issues.
This new program aims to defend against bots and spammers who attempt to manipulate the platform and disrupt the experience of other X users. We look forward to sharing more about the results soon.
All new accounts in New Zealand and the Philippines will be required to verify a phone number and then pay a $1 USD fee to create posts, reply, repost, quote posts, and bookmark posts. New users who do not pay the fee will only be able to read posts, watch videos, and follow accounts.
There is no word yet on whether Not A Bot will be expanded to additional countries and to users who have already signed up for X but have declined to pay the monthly fee for a premium subscription.
Popular Stories
Apple will introduce a new low-cost 11th-generation iPad tomorrow, according to leaker Majin Bu. Majin Bu claims that the new iPad will have the same design as the 10th-generation model, and that accessories "will be perfectly compatible." Last week, the same leaker claimed that Apple would debut a third-generation Apple Pencil with interchangeable magnetic tips, and today's rumor comes...
The seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four main upgrades and changes, according to a Weibo leaker with an early track record for disclosing accurate information about Apple's plans. The account, known as "Instant Digital," claims that the seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four key differences, with no other other notable improvements other than the following changes. A16...
While multiple reports have indicated that Apple plans to announce updated iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad models this week, Japanese blog Mac Otakara believes a third-generation Apple Pencil is more likely to be announced instead of new iPads. An excerpt from the report, computer translated by Bing:MacOTAKARA believes that rather than an update to the iPad itself, the Apple Pencil ...
Apple today unveiled an all-new, more affordable Apple Pencil model featuring a USB-C port hidden behind a sliding cap. The new Apple Pencil is a cheaper model that sits below the first- and second-generation Apple Pencils in the lineup with a price tag of just $79. It features a sliding cap at the top that reveals a USB-C port, allowing users to charge and pair via a USB-C cable, with a...
Four new MacBook models with M3-series chips are on schedule to launch next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips have now reached design validation testing (DVT), meaning that the devices are nearing mass production. He believes that progress on the new...
Apple is making progress on new iPad and MacBook models, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that the release of these devices "won't happen this month." "More often than not, the company debuts new laptops and iPads in October — about a month after the latest iPhone and watch get out the door," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. "And while I reported in July that Apple was...
We're over a month away from Black Friday, but as always we're already seeing a few retailers kick off very early "pre-Black Friday" events. Today that includes Anker, which is offering up to 50 percent off select charging accessories, as well as a buy one, get one half off sitewide through October 18. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link...
iOS 17.1 is currently available in beta, and it is expected to be released later this month. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, the Lock Screen, and more. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.1. When the software update is available, users will be able to install it by...
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around 11 months away from launching, there are already several rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of October 2023:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped...
Top Rated Comments