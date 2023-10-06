MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Nylon Band From Southern Straps

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Southern Straps to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple Watch Ultra 2 and one of Southern Straps' nylon bands to go along with it.

southern straps nylon band 1
Southern Straps is a small company that has been making high-quality Apple Watch bands since the Apple Watch debuted in 2015. It was the first company to start making nylon Apple Watch bands, and with eight years of experience, Southern Straps has had time to perfect its craft.

Priced at $40, each of the nylon Apple Watch bands is made from a single piece of nylon that's doubled over, heat sealed, and stitched together. This multi-step process ensures that every band is ultra durable and able to hold up for multiple years. In fact, Southern Straps offers a five year warranty for its bands.

There are twelve nylon band options, available in classic solid colors like green, black, and sand, as well as multi-colored striped options in colors that include blue and green, blue and pink, black and grey, blue and red, blue and white, and more.

southern straps nylon band 2
Each of the bands can be ordered with custom hardware in black, silver, or gold to match whichever Apple Watch you have. The bands come in two sizes, one that covers the 38mm to 41mm Apple Watch models, and one that covers the 42mm to 49mm models. The bands are compatible with every Apple Watch model from the original Apple Watch to the Apple Watch Series 9 and ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌.

The nylon bands include pegged spring bars so you can change the hardware if you get an Apple Watch in a new size or opt for a new watch color.

southern straps nylon band 3
Southern Straps bands can be used on a daily basis, and they're suitable for everything from work to sports. The bands are crafted by hand and the company aims to make sure that only the best quality straps end up on customer wrists.

We have one of Apple's new ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ models to give away, along with one of Southern Straps' nylon bands. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Southern Straps Giveaway
The contest will run from today (October 6) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on October 13. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after October 13 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Tag: Giveaway

Popular Stories

iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.0.3 With Fix for iPhone 15 Pro Overheating

Wednesday October 4, 2023 10:03 am PDT by
Apple today released an iOS 17.0.3 update for the iPhone, with the software coming a week after the launch of iOS 17.0.2. Apple has also released a new version of iPadOS, 17.0.3, for iPad users. The iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 17.0.3, which is build 21A360, addresses ...
Read Full Article492 comments
iOS 17

Everything New in iOS 17.1 Beta 2

Tuesday October 3, 2023 3:57 pm PDT by
Apple today released the second beta of an upcoming iOS 17.1 update, and the software further refines some of the new features that were added both in iOS 17 and the initial iOS 17.1 beta. This guide covers everything new in the second iOS 17.1 beta. StandBy Display Options Apple added a new "Display" section to the StandBy section of the Settings app, which houses some new customization ...
Read Full Article82 comments
iOS 17

Apple Preparing iOS 17.0.3, Likely With Bug Fix for iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue

Tuesday October 3, 2023 11:42 am PDT by
Three days after Apple said that it would release a software update with a fix for a bug contributing to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating, MacRumors can confirm that Apple is now internally testing iOS 17.0.3. It's unclear when iOS 17.0.3 will be released to the public, but the update will likely be available either later this week or next week. Apple did not provide...
Read Full Article108 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Mac Trade-In Changes May Indicate New Model to Launch This Month

Tuesday October 3, 2023 6:30 am PDT by
Apple may be proceeding with plans to release a new Mac model this month, according to potentially related information obtained by MacRumors. Details pertaining to imminent changes to Mac trade-ins provided to MacRumors by a verified source suggest that Apple will likely begin accepting new models for trade-in this month. Similar changes in June coincided with WWDC, when Apple began accepting...
Read Full Article135 comments
Apple Watch Edition Gold 2015 Feature

Original Apple Watch is Now Obsolete, Including $17,000 Gold Model

Monday October 2, 2023 9:15 am PDT by
All first-generation Apple Watch models released in 2015 were added to Apple's obsolete products list on September 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. As a result, these outdated "Series 0" watches are no longer eligible for repairs or other service at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations. The list of obsolete models includes the first-generation...
Read Full Article220 comments
macbook pro green

Apple to Launch 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models With More Power-Efficient Displays This Year, Claims Report

Thursday October 5, 2023 2:47 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with more power-efficient mini-LED displays before the year is out, claims a new report by DigiTimes. Apple is expected to ship new models of 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices in the fourth quarter of 2023 with miniLED backlighting that can increase the display brightness by 10% compared to the first-generation...
Read Full Article86 comments
emergency test alert fema wea

U.S. iPhone Users to Receive Emergency Test Alert Today

Tuesday October 3, 2023 1:27 pm PDT by
The United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are conducting a test of the U.S. emergency alert systems on Wednesday, October 4. Emergency text messages will be set out to cell phones across the United States. The Wireless Emergency Alert test will begin at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time/11:20 a.m. Pacific Time today, and iPhone owners...
Read Full Article257 comments