MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Nylon Band From Southern Straps

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Southern Straps to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple Watch Ultra 2 and one of Southern Straps' nylon bands to go along with it.



Southern Straps is a small company that has been making high-quality Apple Watch bands since the Apple Watch debuted in 2015. It was the first company to start making nylon Apple Watch bands, and with eight years of experience, Southern Straps has had time to perfect its craft.

Priced at $40, each of the nylon Apple Watch bands is made from a single piece of nylon that's doubled over, heat sealed, and stitched together. This multi-step process ensures that every band is ultra durable and able to hold up for multiple years. In fact, Southern Straps offers a five year warranty for its bands.

There are twelve nylon band options, available in classic solid colors like green, black, and sand, as well as multi-colored striped options in colors that include blue and green, blue and pink, black and grey, blue and red, blue and white, and more.



Each of the bands can be ordered with custom hardware in black, silver, or gold to match whichever Apple Watch you have. The bands come in two sizes, one that covers the 38mm to 41mm Apple Watch models, and one that covers the 42mm to 49mm models. The bands are compatible with every Apple Watch model from the original Apple Watch to the Apple Watch Series 9 and ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌.

The nylon bands include pegged spring bars so you can change the hardware if you get an Apple Watch in a new size or opt for a new watch color.



Southern Straps bands can be used on a daily basis, and they're suitable for everything from work to sports. The bands are crafted by hand and the company aims to make sure that only the best quality straps end up on customer wrists.

