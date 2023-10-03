U.S. iPhone Users to Receive Emergency Test Alert Tomorrow

The United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are planning to test U.S. emergency alert systems on Wednesday, October 4. Emergency text messages will be set out to cell phones across the United States.



The Wireless Emergency Alert test is scheduled to begin at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time tomorrow, and iPhone owners can expect to receive a text message in English or Spanish, depending on the language settings of the device. In addition to smartphones, test messages will also be sent to televisions and radios.

Test messages going to smartphones will make it clear that the alert is a test, with the following text: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed." An "alert tone" will be played when the notification is initially received.

Wireless Emergency Alerts are used in the United States to allow federal, state, and local agencies to send out short emergency messages from cell towers in a targeted area. They are designed to warn of an impending natural or human-made disaster, though the system is also used for child abductions and public safety alerts.

AMBER Alerts, Emergency Alerts, Public Safety Alerts, and Test Alerts can all be enabled or disabled on an ‌iPhone‌ by going to the Notifications section of the Settings app and scrolling all the way down to Government Alerts. Turning off the toggles will prevent the alerts from being received.