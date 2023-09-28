Video Review: 72 Hours Using the iPhone 15 Pro Max
MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera picked up a new iPhone 15 Pro Max on launch day, and he spent the last four days using it non-stop to give MacRumors readers an idea of how the new iPhone experience is going and his first thoughts on the features Apple added this year.
There have been complaints about the new iPhone 15 Pro models getting too hot
, but other than a heat issue when using an uncertified USB-C cable to connect to CarPlay
, Dan hasn't run into trouble and he hasn't seen overheating problems. The same is true for the rest of us at MacRumors
- our iPhones appear to be functioning as intended and running cool following the initial setup and syncing period.
With the switch to titanium, Apple lowered the weight of the iPhone 15 Pro models, plus added contoured edges that are much more comfortable to hold. Dan says that this is one of the most notable changes for him, and it makes picking up an iPhone 14 or iPhone 13 downright uncomfortable.
Battery life has been solid, but the Action Button is a work in progress and it can take some time to figure out what's most useful. We'll have a dedicated Action Button video coming sometime in the near future.
As for the camera, it's unsurprisingly pretty great. 24-megapixel photos make a difference, and the 5x Telephoto lens is an improvement over the prior 3x version. We're also planning an in-depth camera comparison, so stay tuned for that.
Make sure to watch Dan's full video, and if you have one of the new iPhone 15 Pro models, let us know what you think in the comments below.
