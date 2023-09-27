Yale Launches Apple Home Key-Enabled Assure Lock 2 Plus

Yale today announced the launch of the Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus, its latest smart lock that has HomeKit integration and Apple Home Key support. With Home Key integration in the Wallet app, an iPhone or an Apple Watch can be used to unlock the door with just a tap.



The Assure Lock 2 Plus is a keyless entry lock, which means it does not have a backup key option. Aside from Home Key, it can be accessed with ‌HomeKit‌ commands or entry codes. The entry codes can be used to provide guests with access, and there is an optional Wi-Fi module for remote access to the lock.

Yale today also debuted the Assure Lock 2 Touch, a $199 smart lock that has a fingerprint sensor and ‌HomeKit‌ integration, but no support for Home Key. Yale does not offer a lock that provides both Home Key support and a fingerprint sensor, so those interested in a Yale lock will need to choose.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus with Home Key is priced at $210 for Bluetooth connectivity, or $290 for Wi-Fi support. The Wi-Fi models require a 2.4GHz network.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch is priced at $199 for the Bluetooth version, with both keyed and key-free models available. A version with Wi-Fi connectivity is priced at $280.