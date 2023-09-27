Yale Launches Apple Home Key-Enabled Assure Lock 2 Plus

Yale today announced the launch of the Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus, its latest smart lock that has HomeKit integration and Apple Home Key support. With Home Key integration in the Wallet app, an iPhone or an Apple Watch can be used to unlock the door with just a tap.
The Assure Lock 2 Plus is a keyless entry lock, which means it does not have a backup key option. Aside from Home Key, it can be accessed with HomeKit commands or entry codes. The entry codes can be used to provide guests with access, and there is an optional Wi-Fi module for remote access to the lock.
Yale today also debuted the Assure Lock 2 Touch, a $199 smart lock that has a fingerprint sensor and HomeKit integration, but no support for Home Key. Yale does not offer a lock that provides both Home Key support and a fingerprint sensor, so those interested in a Yale lock will need to choose.
Apple previously announced that macOS Sonoma will be released this Tuesday, September 26. The free software update includes many new features and changes for the Mac, including the five that we have highlighted below. In addition to these five features, we have shared the full release notes for macOS Sonoma below for a complete overview of everything new. Desktop Widgets macOS Sonoma...
Are you skipping the iPhone 15 Pro and waiting another year to upgrade? If so, we already have some iPhone 16 Pro rumors for you. Below, we recap new features rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models so far:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain...
The iPhone 16 series is expected to gain an additional capacitive button, known internally as the "Capture Button." Codenamed "Project Nova," the button is likely to be one of the main selling points of the iPhone 16 lineup, assuming it gets past the initial testing phase. The Capture Button is located on the same side as the Power button, only positioned slightly lower - where the mmWave cutout...
Apple could be preparing to release a seventh-generation iPad mini before the end of the year, based on a new report by DigiTimes. In an article discussing stagnating global tablet demand in the second half of 2023, the Taiwan-based outlet forecasts an uptick in Apple's share of the market owing to orders for a "small-size" iPad in the fourth quarter. From the report (see bold): In the...