Kuo: 2024 MacBooks and iPads to Feature 3nm Chips, But Demand Might Fall Below Expectations

Apple plans to release new MacBooks and iPads with 3nm chips in 2024, but demand for the devices might be "below expectations" due to a "lack of growth drivers," according to research shared today by supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Kuo explained in a blog post on Medium:

Apple's 3nm demand for 2024 would be below expectations. In 2023, Apple's MacBook and iPad shipments declined significantly by approximately 30% and 22% to 17 million and 48 million units, respectively. The sharp decline is attributed to the end of work-from-home (WFH) demand and diminishing user appeal for the new specifications (Apple Silicon and Mini-LED). Looking ahead to 2024, Apple's 3nm demand is negatively impacted by the lack of growth drivers for MacBook and iPad.

Kuo is essentially saying that Apple will no longer have the growth catalysts that it did over the past few years, such as a pandemic-driven work-from-home boost in demand or the newness of Apple silicon, which spurred many customers to upgrade from Intel-based Macs. However, given Mac and iPad sales already significantly declined in 2023, Apple will at least have more favorable year-over-year sales comparisons in 2024.

It's also worth noting that the next iPad Pro models are expected to feature OLED displays, which could be another growth driver for that product line.

Kuo recently said that he does not expect Apple to release any new MacBooks or iPads between now and the end of 2023, although it was recently rumored that a new iPad mini is still possible this year. If Kuo is accurate, it is possible that Apple will wait until 2024 to announce the M3 chip, which could result in a quiet end to this year for the company.