Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 17.1 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming tvOS 17.1 to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming a week after the launch of the tvOS 17 operating system.
Registered developers are able to download the tvOS 17 update by opting in to the beta through the Settings app on the Apple TV. A registered developer account is required.
tvOS updates are often minor in scale compared to other operating system updates, focusing primarily on bug fixes and smaller improvements rather than notable outward-facing changes. There is no word yet on what's included in tvOS 17.1.
Apple shares some information on tvOS releases in its tvOS support document, which is updated after each tvOS launch, but Apple does not provide notes during beta testing.
Though we don't often know what's new in tvOS betas, we let MacRumors readers know when new updates are available so those who are developers can download new software upon release.
