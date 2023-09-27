Apple Suggests Potential Fixes for Weather Complication Bug on Apple Watch
Apple on Tuesday offered two potential fixes for the recently reported Apple Watch issue where watch face Weather complications fail to load data.
Apple Watch owners have been complaining of malfunctioning Weather complications since the launch of watchOS 10, with both the initial launch and watchOS 10.0.1 affected. Those impacted are seeing a blank reading where the weather data should be, but tapping into the Weather app shows the expected information.
In a new support document titled "If the Apple Watch Weather complication isn't working," Apple suggests users affected by the issue try the following:
Reset iPhone Settings
- On your iPhone, open the Settings app, then tap Privacy & Security -> Location Services.
- Scroll down and tap Weather.
- Under Allow Location Access, tap Never, then tap your original setting.
- Check whether the issue is resolved.
If weather data still doesn't load, Apple suggests trying these steps:
- On your iPhone, open the Settings app, then tap General > Transfer or Reset iPhone.
- Tap Reset -> Reset Location & Privacy.
- If prompted, enter your passcode and reset.
- Check whether the issue is resolved.
Apple on Tuesday also released a new watchOS 10.0.2 update, which was initially thought to resolve the Weather complication issue, but it seems that a number of users did not see any permanent resolution after updating.
Did either of Apple's suggested fixes work for you? Let us know in the comments.
Popular Stories
Apple previously announced that macOS Sonoma will be released this Tuesday, September 26. The free software update includes many new features and changes for the Mac, including the five that we have highlighted below. In addition to these five features, we have shared the full release notes for macOS Sonoma below for a complete overview of everything new. Desktop Widgets macOS Sonoma...
Are you skipping the iPhone 15 Pro and waiting another year to upgrade? If so, we already have some iPhone 16 Pro rumors for you. Below, we recap new features rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models so far:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain...
The iPhone 16 series is expected to gain an additional capacitive button, known internally as the "Capture Button." Codenamed "Project Nova," the button is likely to be one of the main selling points of the iPhone 16 lineup, assuming it gets past the initial testing phase. The Capture Button is located on the same side as the Power button, only positioned slightly lower - where the mmWave cutout...
Apple could be preparing to release a seventh-generation iPad mini before the end of the year, based on a new report by DigiTimes. In an article discussing stagnating global tablet demand in the second half of 2023, the Taiwan-based outlet forecasts an uptick in Apple's share of the market owing to orders for a "small-size" iPad in the fourth quarter. From the report (see bold): In the...
Top Rated Comments
Wow, just wow.