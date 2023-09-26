Apple Watch Users Report Weather Complication Issues in watchOS 10

Some Apple Watch users on watchOS 10 have reported experiencing issues with Weather complications failing to display data on the watch face, despite the Weather app itself presenting no such issues.



Apple Watch users have taken to the MacRumors forums, Apple's Support Community, and other platforms to share their experiences. 9to5Mac has highlighted the problem, and some MacRumors staff have seen its occurrence on their own watches.

Affected complications appear blank where weather data should be showing, and yet tapping the complication reveals the expected information in the Weather app. The issue appears to be happening on various models whether they are on watchOS 10.0 or have been updated to the latest watchOS 10.0.1 update.

Until Apple issues an update to correct the problem, one temporary workaround that users have had the most success with is to open the Watch app on iPhone and toggle the 24-Hour Time switch in the Clock app settings, wait a few seconds, then toggle it back to its original position. The paired Watch should update, and the affected complications should display weather data again (until they don't again – your mileage may vary).



Has your Apple Watch been affected by the Weather complications issue? Let us know in the comments.