Resident Evil 4 for iPhone Will Cost $60

The Resident Evil 4 remake that's coming to iPhone will be priced at $59.99, the same price that Capcom charges for the game on consoles like the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.



Resident Evil 4 can be pre-ordered on the ‌iPhone‌, iPad, and Mac right now, and under the in-app purchase list, the full unlock is listed for $59.99. An additional DLC pack is priced at $19.99, and several weapon packs are available at prices ranging from $2.99 to $9.99.

Capcom released the Resident Evil 4 remake on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC back in March. Compared to the original game from 2005, it features overhauled graphics, new characters, and updated gameplay elements such as the option to create items and ammo from resources.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models include an A17 Pro chip that allows for console-quality games to be played on the device. It supports hardware-based ray tracing and has enhanced GPU capabilities to allow for more system-intensive gameplay.

Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding, and Assassin's Creed: Mirage are console games that are set to be released on the ‌iPhone‌ in the future. The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max are the only iPhones that will be able to run the games, but it will also be playable on M1 and later iPads and Macs.

Resident Evil 4's release date has not yet been announced.