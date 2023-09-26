Apple Releases Safari 17 With Profiles, Locked Private Browsing Windows and More

Apple today released Safari 17, the newest version of the Safari browser. Safari 17 can be downloaded on macOS Monterey and macOS Ventura, and it brings some of the macOS Sonoma features to older operating systems.



Safari 17 introduces support for Profiles, so browsing can be separated into topics like work and personal, plus it adds enhanced private browsing functionality that locks the private browser when it is not in use.

Apple says that search has been improved to provide more relevant results, and multiple tabs can be selected to add them to the tab bar or a Tab Group. Apple's full release notes for the update are below:

Safari 17 introduces new features, even faster performance, and improved security. - Profiles keep your browsing separate for topics like work and personal, separating your history, cookies, extensions, Tab Groups, and Favorites

- Enhanced Private Browsing locks your private browsing windows when you're not using them, blocks known trackers from loading, and removes identifying tracking from URLs

- Streamlined search offers more relevant, faster, and easier-to-read results

- Multiple tab selection allows you to select multiple tabs at once and move them around the tab bar or create a Tab Group Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

Safari can be downloaded from the System Settings menu on ‌macOS Ventura‌ or in System Preferences on macOS Monterey.