iPhone 15 Models Support USB-C to Ethernet for Faster Internet Speeds

by

Following the launch of the iPhone 15 series today, a few readers of our website have reached out to highlight that the devices support USB-C to Ethernet adapters, allowing for a wired internet connection with faster download speeds than Wi-Fi.

iPhone 15 Pro Ethernet

iPhone 15 Pro connected to an Ethernet cable via former MacRumors editor turned car reviewer Jordan Golson

Apple confirmed this information in a support document last week, with USB to Ethernet adapters listed as compatible with iPhone 15 models. When an iPhone is connected to an Ethernet cable, an otherwise hidden Ethernet menu appears in the Settings app with IP-related information and various configuration options.

One reader informed us that their iPhone 15 Pro connected to Ethernet achieved a peak download speed of over 800 Mbps in a speed test.

iPhone 15 Pro Ethernet Setting
While this is one of the various clever ways that the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 models can be used, it should be known that previous iPhones with the Lightning connector also supported Ethernet with an adapter. Nevertheless, we have decided to highlight this information as a helpful tip since it is getting attention.

All four iPhone 15 models launched today in the U.S. and more than 40 other countries.

Related Roundups: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 15 (Buy Now), iPhone 15 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
15 minutes ago at 02:30 pm

You do know they sell ethernet lightning adaptors too right?
Yup, but we received a few tips about this, so we ran a story about it anyway for those who didn't know.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dylan33x Avatar
Dylan33x
5 minutes ago at 02:41 pm

You do know they sell ethernet lightning adaptors too right?
You didn’t read the whole article it seems
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Corrode Avatar
Corrode
17 minutes ago at 02:29 pm
MacRumors, I'd love to see some speed tests of iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro. According to your article, the non-Pro is exceeding the 480 Mbps speed limit of the USB 2 spec.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mentaluproar Avatar
mentaluproar
16 minutes ago at 02:29 pm
You do know they sell ethernet lightning adaptors too right?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sack_peak Avatar
sack_peak
12 minutes ago at 02:33 pm
iPads with USB-C can also connect to a LAN or Internet via Ethernet as well.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
powerbook911 Avatar
powerbook911
8 minutes ago at 02:37 pm
Ethernet is the way to go with iPhone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Lineup Feature

iPhone 15 Models Feature New Setting to Strictly Prevent Charging Beyond 80%

Tuesday September 19, 2023 2:04 pm PDT by
All of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models feature a new battery health setting that prevents the devices from charging beyond 80% at all times when enabled, as confirmed by The Verge's Allison Johnson during a Q&A session today. The new setting is separate from the pre-existing Optimized Battery Charging feature on iPhones, which intelligently delays charging past 80% until a more...
Read Full Article527 comments
iOS 17 and iPhones Feature

iOS 17: 10 New Features That Just Launched

Sunday September 17, 2023 12:35 pm PDT by
In June, Apple announced iOS 17 with a wide range of new features and changes for the iPhone. Following over three months of beta testing, the free software update will be released this Monday, September 18 for the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have recapped 10 key features coming to the iPhone with iOS 17, with additional features coming later this year. The update should be released to...
Read Full Article203 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1 With Bug Fixes, Plus iOS 17.0.2 for iPhone 15 Models

Thursday September 21, 2023 10:28 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1 updates for the iPhone and the iPad, adding bug fixes to the new software. The iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1 updates come just a few days after Apple launched iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. The software, which is build 21A340, can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. There is a...
Read Full Article180 comments
emojipedia 15 1 emoji

Emoji Coming to Future iOS 17 Update Include Shaking Head, Brown Mushroom, Lime, Phoenix and More

Tuesday September 19, 2023 12:43 pm PDT by
As Apple was announcing new iPhone models last week, the Unicode Consortium was officially approving new emoji characters that are set to be added to smartphones starting in 2024. Mockup of new emoji from Emojipedia Approved Unicode 15.1 emoji include phoenix, lime, an edible mushroom, shaking head vertically (as in a "yes" nod), shaking head horizontally (a "no" head shake), and broken...
Read Full Article82 comments