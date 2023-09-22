Apple Explains Why Only USB-C AirPods Pro Support Lossless Audio With Vision Pro
In a video interview with Brian Tong, Apple's VP of Sensing and Connectivity Ron Huang explained why only the updated second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case support lossless audio with Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset.
Huang revealed that the H2 chip in the USB-C AirPods Pro supports the 5GHz band of wireless frequencies for ultra-low latency and less interference, while the H2 chip in the original second-generation AirPods Pro with a Lightning case is limited to the 2.4GHz band. Apple says it is this 5GHz support that enables the updated AirPods Pro to support lossless audio with the Vision Pro, which is slated for release in the U.S. in early 2024.
The topic is briefly discussed at around the 26-minute mark of the video, as highlighted by 9to5Mac's Zac Hall earlier today:
The updated second-generation AirPods Pro began arriving to customers and launched in stores today. The earbuds are regularly priced at $249 in the U.S., but they are already on sale for $199.99 on Amazon with the USB-C charging case.
