MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 15 Pro from iMazing

To celebrate the launch of the iPhone 15 models, we've teamed up with iMazing to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone 15 Pro and a copy of the iMazing iPhone backup software.



iMazing is Mac and Windows software that provides tools for iOS device management, going above and beyond what's possible with Apple's Finder-based ‌iPhone‌ management system on the Mac and iTunes on Windows. With macOS Sonoma coming up, iMazing is testing iMazing 3, a revamped version of the software.



A beta version of iMazing 3 is available for testing right now, and the updated app has been rebuilt with a more intuitive and responsive interface that makes it easier for users to get to what they need on a connected ‌iPhone‌ or iPad.



When opening the app, users are greeted with a Discover screen that provides users with quick access to iMazing's most-used features for tasks like downloading the photos from any iOS device, accessing and exporting text messages from an ‌iPhone‌ to a computer, backing up, updating to a new device, and using the drag and drop Quick Transfer to get files from a Mac to the right app on an ‌iPhone‌.



While the Discover section gets users up and running with iMazing's most useful functions right away, there's also a Home screen with an overview of what you can do, and a Tools section that offers access to the entire iMazing catalog of options for doing everything from downloading your WhatsApp messages to saving copies of apps. When you connect an ‌iPhone‌ or an ‌iPad‌ to iMazing, you can also see additional information on storage and the health of the battery.



Convenience was the main focus of the iMazing 3 redesign, and creating and managing backups is more straightforward than before to make the app accessible to users of all skill levels. For more advanced users, iMazing 3 has a Devices screen that allows multiple connected devices to be managed at once through bulk actions, simplifying fleet management.



In the future, iMazing 3 is set to gain improved spyware detection, automatic photo transfers, enterprise improvements, and more. iMazing 3 is a native app on the Mac, and the iMazing team worked to ensure feature parity between Macs and PCs so the app is simple to use on all platforms. iMazing 3 is compatible with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and Apple's latest iPhones.



iMazing 3 is set to come out later this year, but available features can be tried in a beta capacity right now. iMazing is currently offering MacRumors readers a 30 percent discount on iMazing 2 and iMazing 3 for macOS and Windows through September 30, 2023 with the promo code MACRUMORS-iMAZING3. The discount is applicable to the current version of iMazing 2 and the upcoming final iMazing 3 release.

One lucky MacRumors reader will win an ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and a copy of iMazing to go with it. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (September 20) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on September 27. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after September 27 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.