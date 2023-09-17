Gurman: When to Expect USB-C AirPods Max, Magic Mouse, and More

by

While all four iPhone 15 models are equipped with a USB-C port, Apple continues to sell a handful of products with Lightning. In his "Power On" newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman outlined when some of these products will move to USB-C.

AirPods Max Gen 2 Feature Dark Red 2
First, Gurman said he expects USB-C versions of the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard to be released alongside the next iMac.

Second, he said the standard AirPods should be updated with a USB-C charging case in 2024.

Third, he said the next AirPods Max will be equipped with a USB-C port, but he did not provide a release timeframe for the over-ear headphones. He previously reported that the AirPods Max could be updated as early as next year.

Last, he said that he expects the MagSafe Battery Pack and MagSafe Duo Charger accessories to return with USB-C ports eventually.

